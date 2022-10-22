The list of candidates to replace Liz Truss in the United Kingdom is reduced and the Conservatives want to define it as soon as possible

Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt, the main contenders to lead the British Conservative Party

When there is only one week left to choose the replacement in Downing Street of the current prime minister Liz Truss, after her premature resignation from the position that made her the president with the shortest time in the position. There are three Conservative candidates whose candidacies rebounded to lead the party.

The first of them was Truss’s opponent in the recent elections Rishi Sunak. The former chancellor fell behind the current premier in the second round of the Tory leadership race.

Conservative candidate Rishi Sunak

Sunak won the support of 137 MPs, to Truss’s 113, and her allies are among the prime minister’s most critical.

However, he is unpopular with Truss’s allies and is perceived by some to have betrayed former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a point repeatedly brought up by party insiders.

Sunat came under fire when it emerged that his wife Askhata Murtywith which he occupies position 222 on the rich list of the Sunday Timeswith a combined fortune of £730m, was paying £30,000 a year to use his non-resident status and not pay UK tax on his foreign income.

Then there is the former premier Boris Johnsonwho is popular with party members and still has loyal supporters in the Parliament.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson

His landslide victory in 2019 showed he is an asset to the Tories, but the partygate and scandals during the pandemic are risky for the party. He is still facing an investigation into whether he misled Parliament in relation to the Downing Street parties.

It is believed that he wants to focus on writing books and cleaning up his finances now that he is out of Downing Street, but unfinished business may tempt him to return.

The former premier was on vacation in the Dominican Republic when he learned of the resignation of his former foreign minister. There is great expectation in the UK for Johnson’s return to face off against the Tories.

Penny Mordaunt is another of the names that sounds strong to occupy number 10 Downing Street. The leader of the common She came third in the final three of the race for the Tory leadership, where she obtained the support of 105 deputies and announced her candidacy on Twitter on Friday to become Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

“I am a candidate to be the head of the Conservative Party and prime minister, to unite our country, fulfill our commitments and win the next legislative elections,” wrote the 49-year-old deputy, former Minister of Defense and International Trade.

Penny Mordaunt

He belongs to the moderate wing of the party, but with strong credentials for the Brexit. He showed her support for Liz Truss once she was eliminated from the race for prime minister.

He was offered a joint candidacy with Rishi Sunak, but he preferred to support the prime minister.

A former Navy Reservist, Mordaunt has previously served as Secretary of International Development and Secretary of Defense.

Another of those who were favorites to run the race for the leadership of the Tories was ben wallace, the Secretary of Defense with support among the deputies and the bases of the Conservative Party. However, this Friday he announced that he is withdrawing from the competition to give his support to former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace

The Conservative Party Briton lives a frantic campaign to find a successor to Trussalthough the opposition calls for elections to end months of political chaos.

After 45 days in office, marked by an economic crisis triggered especially by her own decisions, the conservative leader announced her resignation on Thursday.

The candidates to win the leadership of the Conservative Party and with it the position of prime minister of the United Kingdom They must have the support of at least 100 of the 357 “Tory” deputies, announced Thursday Graham Brady, responsible for organizing the new primaries of the formation.

Liz Truss Resignation Announcement

In the event that the support of the parliamentary group is divided between two candidates, it will be the party’s affiliates who choose the next head of parliament in an online vote. UK government.

The Conservatives have increased the number of necessary endorsements compared to the 30 they demanded in last summer’s primaries and have accelerated the voting deadlines to appoint the next prime minister as soon as possible.

In practice, the limits established by the party limit the maximum number of applicants who may participate in the process to three.

The term to present candidacies was open from this Thursday afternoon and will conclude next Monday at 2:00 p.m. local time.

The winner of the primaries will be known, at the latest, next Friday, although the outcome could come sooner, even this Monday, if only one candidate is capable of exceeding one hundred parliamentary supports.

