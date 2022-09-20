The list of celebrities who attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

This Monday, September 19, took place the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. british monarch died on September 8, and for ten days a series of events were held to say goodbye to the head of state. Various political leaders, members of the royal houses of other countries, representatives of the Commonwealth, and even celebrities attended one of the most important historical events in the United Kingdom and the world.

Besides members of the British Royal Familyothers members of royal houses participated in the State funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The kings of Spain, the kings of Holland, the kings of Norway, the kings of Sweden, the kings of Denmark, the Grand Duke of Luxembourg and his wife, the princes of Monaco, and the sovereign prince of LiechtensteinThey were present.

Among the political leaders who participated in the last goodbye to the british monarchthey find each other Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron, Jair Bolsonaro, Yook Suk-reol, Ursula von der Leyen, Sergio Mattarella, Frank Walter Steinmeier, Micheàl Martin, and Naruhito (the Emperor of Japan). Nevertheless, the Prime Minister of Australia, the Prime Minister of New Zealand, the Prime Minister of Canada, and the President of Indiaalso attended the state funeral, since the deceased monarch also reigned the Commonwealth of Nations.

Isabel II he had many friends and acquaintances in show business. As he revealed Daily Mailone of the celebrities who attended the funeral service of the deceased monarch it was Bear Gryll’s, a television host known for starring in various survival shows. In addition, among the 2,000 guests at the queen’s funeral could see Sir David Attenborough, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tilda Swinton, Serena Williams, Sir Elton John, Sir Paul McCartney, and David and Victoria Beckham.

Meanwhile, other celebrities chose to say goodbye to the queen through their social networks. Millie Bobby Brown, Cesc Fabregas, Ricky Martin, Nicole Kidman, Mick Jagger and Donatella Versace they published heartfelt messages for the monarchin your accounts Instagram.

Queen Elizabeth II He died on September 8 in el Balmoral Castle. The remains of the late monarch they were in Scottish lands, so the coffin must be moved to the British capital to carry out the “Operation London Bridge”. The 170-kilometre journey began in Balmoraluntil the Palace of Holyroodhouseto continue with a religious ceremony in the St Giles Cathedral. Over there, the british royal family gathered to pay tribute to Isabel II.

The coffin with the remains of the Queen was covered with the royal standard of Scotland and a crown of white flowers, for which the favorites of the deceased monarch. The cortege was made up of six official cars, and in one of them he traveled princess anneHe couldn’t hold back his tears. King Carlos II and his brothers participated in a very significant tradition in the St Giles Cathedralknown as Vigil of the Princesin which the Windsors they watched over his mother for fifteen minutes.

The presence of princess anne marked a before and after in said act, being the first woman to hold vigil for an English monarch. the tradition of the Vigil of the Princes began in 1936, with the death of George V (grandfather of Elizabeth II) when only the sons of the King deceased were those who could hold a vigil next to his coffin.

The already proclaimed King Charles III He was accompanied by his brothers, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew. The four brothers stood around the coffin with the remains of Queen Elizabeth II, and they remained silent, heads bowed, praying and with their eyes closed, for fifteen minutes. when she passed away Philip of Edinburgh in 2021, due to his own wishes and the coronavirus pandemic, this ritual was not reproduced, although in his funeral procession, the escort carried out by his four children was carried out.

