the list of compatible models

L’Apple TV + official application, the streaming platform of the Cupertino giant, has also arrived in Europe on some Panasonic TV models. This was announced by the same manufacturer of televisions, in a press release in which it takes stock of compatible models.

The application can be installed on Panasonic 4K TV models launched from 2017 and equipped with the My Home Screen operating system. In this case, i televisions with EZ, EX, FZ, FX, GZ, GX, HZ, HX, JZ and JX prefix.

This way, users who want to access the Apple TV + production catalog from their Panasonic TV won’t have to rely on external dongles or Apple TV.

For those unfamiliar with the Apple TV + catalog, inside there are all original productions of the Cupertino company, including the acclaimed Ted Lasso who filled up with Emmys 2021, but also “The Morning Show” with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, without forgetting films such as Finch with Tom Hanks who recorded the best debut ever. New series include “The Shrink Next Door” which stars Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd, or Peter Jackson’s unreleased documentary on the Beatles, “Get Back” which chronicles the Liverpool band’s final days.

