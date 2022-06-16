The list of demands that Amber Heard made to Johnny Depp after an explosive argument was leaked

In the last hearing of the trial that Johnny Depp made to his ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation, they read a letter that her lawyer sent to his lawyer with a series of demands that the actor had to meet if he did not want the fights of his marriage come to the forefront of public opinion

The defamation lawsuit Johnny Depp he is carrying out against his ex-wife Amber Heard never ends revealing the dirty laundry of the couple’s past. At last Thursday’s hearing, by case, a list of demands was made known that the actress’s lawyers sent to the actor three days after the two had an explosive discussion in 2016, which led her to file for divorce. The actress’s demands on the listing included use your ex’s assets and receive from you a large sum of money.

heard then claimed that she and her ex had a violent argument in May 2016, which culminated in the actor from Pirates of the Caribbean I would have given a blow to the head with a phone. Of course, the latter is denied by the interpreter.

Days after this event, the lawyer of Depp, JacobBloom, received a letter whose sender was the legal representative of heard, samantha spector. In the text of this message it could be read that she had the desire to “keep this matter out of the media spotlight” if the actor agreed to meet some demands that she demanded.

The letter with the demands of the actress of Aquaman was exhibited at the hearing of the trial that Depp is currently carrying out against his ex for defamation in the Virginia court, in the USA. The actor requests as compensation from Heard the sum of 50 million dollars for having defamed him and for affecting his reputation in an article in the Washington Post, in which the young actress claimed that she had suffered domestic violence on his part.

In the text of the letter, which was presented to the jury on Thursday and which was sent on May 24, 2016read: “As you may know, your client and husband of Amber, Johnny Deppviolently attacked and threatened Amber Saturday night May 21th in his apartment”.

“There are multiple witnesses to this incident and there are photos showing the property damage it caused. Johnnyas well as the Amber’s physical injuries continued the letter, addressed by Hearth’s representative to Hearth’s attorney. Depp-. Unfortunately, this is not the first incident of domestic violence perpetrated by Johnny against Amber. In fact, there have been other incidents in the last six months.”

Amber Heard demanded in her letter to be able to live in three Depp properties in Los Angeles without having to pay the expenses and the use of a Range Rover that the actor had to continue paying; in exchange, she would not reveal the discussion they had had and the accusations of violence in public (Gtres/)

Amber Heard’s demands

The letter continues with a kind of strategy of the actress, in which she demands Depp certain benefits to keep the discussion fact “out of media reach” and not to initiate certain legal actions.

“Though Amber is afraid of Johnnystrongly insists that we do everything we can to keep this matter out of the media spotlight, which is why she has not yet requested a CLETS DV TRO (domestic violence temporary restraining order) and why there were no arrangements for Johnny to be personally served at last night’s film premiere,” the letter reads. The movie you are referring to Spector it is Alice through the mirror, which premiered in May 2016.

Alice Through the Looking Glass, with Depp and Mia Wasikowska

The strong argument between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard occurred a few days before the premiere of the film Alice Through the Looking Glass, starring the actor

Later in the letter, the representative of heard He went on to list what were the requests they made to the actor. Thus, the demand included “the exclusive use and possession” of the couple’s black Range Rover and that the actor continue to pay all the expenses of the vehicle.

It also demanded the “exclusive use and possession” of three Depp properties, the penthouse 1, 3 and 5 of the Eastern Columbia Building in the center of The Angels and that Depp continued to pay the mortgage and all the utility bills, according to the British outlet LadBible.

In addition, another of Heard’s demands was that her then-husband pay her $100,000 for her legal fees, as well as other $25,000 by forensic accounting in relation to the divorce before May 27. That is, three days after the writing of the letter.

Although it is not clear what the actor’s lawyers responded to the demands of the letter at that time, what did happen is that, on May 27, Amber Heard requested a restraining order against her husband, something for which The accusations of domestic violence that Depp had received from the actress were known for the first time.

Both at the time his lawyers received his letter and now, the actor vehemently denied any accusation in facts related to gender violence.