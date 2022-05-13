The list of European countries you can travel to without the COVID passport

United Kingdom, Sweden, Lithuania, Czech Republic, Slovenia, Switzerland, Norway, Ireland, Iceland and Hungary were the first to eliminate the COVID protocols, to welcome any European travelerbut there are many more.

In Denmark, since April 13, does not ask to present tests or negative tests for coronavirus or the vaccination certificate to enter the country from other European countries. The same as Polandwho since mid-April has lifted the restrictions and since April 19 the country can be accessed without any COVID protocol.

Slovakia, Romania and Finland restrictions were lifted on April 21 to gain access. latvia has opened its borders without restrictions for any passenger since April 22, it is no longer necessary to present any proof of vaccination, or any negative results to enter the country.

Luxembourg removed the measures on April 26. Estoniaalso since April 26, lifted the restrictions for the members of the European Union and the United Kingdom. Greece Since May 1, it allows entry to travelers from Europe and the Schengen area without any measures.

Bulgaria it also lifted the restrictions on May 1, and it is no longer necessary to present the vaccination certificate, or tests such as PCR or antigen tests to enter the country.

Countries that do not ask for any proof to enter any citizen

Jamaica, starting this April, has relaxed entry measures for visitors by removing the obligation to carry out COVID-19 tests and the use of masks in closed public spaces. This announcement follows the recent completion of the Disaster Risk Management Law Order and curfews.

Currently, all persons traveling to Jamaica will only need to complete the C5 Immigration/Customs form, either by submitting the form online via the web or by filling out the paper card issued by the airline during the flight.

Similar measures have the Maldives, which have removed any entry restriction measure to their paradisiacal islands since this month. In the same line is Peruwhich does not ask for any certificate to enter the country from any country of origin.