the list of exempt indoor locations

“Keep wearing masks, especially in closed, crowded spaces. In closed spaces, keep the air fresh by opening windows and doors, and invest in good ventilation. The covid is not done yet.” The director general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Ghebreyesus, wrote in the evening on Twitter. The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the world has exceeded 500 million. Johns Hopkins University estimates this in its real-time monitoring. However, out of an estimated global population of 7.9 billion, the real number of people who have encountered the coronavirus is considered to be higher. There is concern among experts that the number of tests has dropped significantly in many countries.

Meanwhile, the US health authorities have extended the use of the anti-covid mask in the spaces where it is currently prescribed, for another 2 weeks. The decision was made in the face of a recent increase in cases in the United States. And what will happen in Italy in 15 days? “I think that masks today are a fundamental safeguard, we strongly recommend them even outdoors where there is the possibility of gathering. We will evaluate the epidemiological curve, at this moment it is an essential safeguard. After Easter we will make other evaluations with the specialists” Health Minister Roberto Speranza said yesterday afternoon. The latest bulletin reports 62,037 infections and 155 victims. The currently positive ones are over one million and two hundred thousand.

Masks, where they will remain mandatory

Everything, let’s summarize, goes in the direction of a partial farewell, not a total farewell. Indoors they are compulsory until April 30th. It is possible, but not insured, that from May 1st they will no longer be compulsory indoors. It will be seen in the second half of April. Meanwhile, until the weekend of Labor Day, the FFP2 remain mandatory in the places most at risk: they must be worn on the plane, ship, train (not in the regional ones, where surgical or other ones are enough), buses, metro, coaches, cable cars, cable cars and chairlifts covers. At school, in bars and restaurants, the surgical mask is enough. In the workplace you need a mask only if you cannot respect the distance meter from colleagues. No masks for children up to six years, the frail, the carers of the disabled. No mask when dancing in the disco or when doing sports.

But from May 1st what happens on the face masks, in everyday life? Is a free all in sight? Hard. Palazzo Chigi would like to send a new and definitive message of return to normality, but from the Ministry of Health they seem to want to go with lead feet.

The data show that Omicron’s high contagiousness, even more infectious in its second version, makes it virtually impossible to contain the virus. Coexistence with the virus is inevitable, because Sars-cov-2 will not disappear – probably – ever again. Immediately after Easter, probably on April 20, it will be decided whether or not to extend the obligation to wear a mask indoors, which would expire ten days later. According to a study by the American CDCs, with the Ffp2 mask indoors the possibility of contagion is reduced by 83%, with surgery by 66% and with tissue ones by 56%.

From May 1st they will no longer be mandatory in some indoor places: the possible list

It is possible that from 1 May they will no longer be compulsory in some places indoors, but hardly in all.

Probably those who carry out their business in shops open to the public will have to wear the mask even after 30 April. For example, supermarket cashiers, shop assistants and also for those employed in public offices where services are provided to citizens. It is unclear whether the obligation will also extend to customers of these services and activities. There are also other areas where it is highly likely that the obligation to wear masks will remain: public transport, cinemas, theaters, concerts. However, the surgical mask could be enough, and no longer the Ffp2. No mask on the track at the disco or when doing sports.

Elsewhere there may be simple recommendations, especially where there is a risk of crowds indoors. In private workplaces, the employer will decide. And the school? The latest government decree had paved the way: “Until the end of the school year in schools (…) it is compulsory to use respiratory protection devices”. If probably from 1 May indoors in offices, cinemas, shops the obligation to wear masks will no longer be there, school is the last on the list. Pupils over the age of 6 will likely have to wear it until the end of the school year.