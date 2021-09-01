The list of films and TV series expiring in September on Amazon Prime Video

Thrill and adrenaline: these are the main ingredients of the titles expiring in September in the Prime Video catalog. From the Amazon platform, in fact, in the coming weeks two cult series will be canceled such as Bones (all episodes) and Fargo (the first three seasons.

As for the films, two sagas that have fascinated millions of people, the now classic one of Robocop and the more recent one of Resident Evil. And then again thrillers like Tape 407, an action film with Denzel Washington and John Travolta, Ghost Rider with Nicholas Cage and Eva Mendes; and also an Italian comedy, Meet Sofia.

Here is the chronological list of films and TV series that will be canceled in September by Amazon Prime Video:

Guide to Games (docu-series 2020)

Expiry date: September 1st

The program that explains the sports to compete in Tokyo, analyzing the events and athletes who will fight for gold.

Pelham 1-2-3: Hostages on the subway (2009 film)

Expiry date: September 2nd

Armed men seize a New York subway train and demand a large ransom. As they negotiate, the authorities wonder how the kidnappers intend to flee. By Tony Scott, with Denzel Washington, John Travolta.

The art of self defense (2019 film)

Expiry date: September 3rd

After being attacked on the street at night by a motorcycle gang, shy accountant Casey joins a karate school. Under the watchful eye of a charismatic instructor, Sensei, Casey gains a new sense of confidence for the first time in his life. But when he attends the mysterious night classes, he discovers a sinister world of fraternity, brutality and hyper-masculinity.

Tape 407 (2012 film)

Expiry date: 6 September

On New Year’s Eve, two boys travel from New York to Los Angeles, but their plane, due to severe turbulence, crashes in a remote area used by the government for experiments. Disoriented and injured survivors of the disaster roam the area until they realize that a menacing presence looms over them.

Fargo (2014 TV series, seasons 1-3)

Expiry date: 8 September

A drifter named Lorne Malvo arrives in the small town of Minnesota and influences the population with his malice and violence, including insurance salesman Lester Nygaard.

Sonic – The Movie (2020 film)

Expiry date: September 9th

The world was looking for a hero. He found a porcupine! Sonic uses his super-speed to save the world from the evil Doctor Robotnik. Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz and James Marsden star in this adventure film for the whole family.

Bones (2006-2017 TV series, 12 seasons)

Expiry date: September 14th

David Boreanaz plays Seeley Booth, the FBI agent With forensic anthropologist Dr. Temperance “Bones” Brennan tries to solve perplexing crimes. If Booth relies on clues from the victims’ lives, Brennan collects evidence relying on his innate ability to “read” their bones. Different ways that cause squabbles but also demonstrate their undeniable alchemy.

Ghost Rider (2007 film)

Expiry date: September 14th

In the past, motorcyclist and stuntman Johnny Blaze had made a pact with the devil to protect his closest loved ones. Now the devil has come to ask what is his. With Nicolas Cage, Eva Mendes.

Resident Evil (2002 film)

Expiry date: September 14th

Something terrible lurks inside the Hive, a vast underground laboratory run by the Umbrella Corporation, a bioengineering company that carries out dangerous experiments aimed at developing new biological weapons. A lethal virus escaped the control of the technicians and spread inside the structure, now hermetically sealed by the central computer … Directed by Paul WS Anderson, with Milla Jovovich.

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004 film)

Expiry date: September 14th

After miraculously escaping the horrors of the hive, Alice (Milla Jovovich) is immediately embroiled in a new surface war between humans and zombies. While the city is in quarantine, Alice joins a squad of elite soldiers led by Valentine (Sienna Guillory, Love, Actually – Love Really) and Carlos (Oded Fehr, The Mummy – The Return).

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007 film)

Expiry date: September 14th

Survivors of the Raccoon City catastrophe cross the Nevada desert in hopes of reaching Alaska. Alice (Jovovich) joins the convoy and their fight against the evil Umbrella Corporation.

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012 film)

Expiry date: September 14th

Umbrella Corporation’s lethal T-virus is spreading across the planet, turning ordinary people into zombies. Humanity’s only hope of escaping extinction is Alice (Milla Jovovich), who is on a mission and fights across cities and continents … without ever leaving the Umbrella headquarters. Old friends will become enemies … “

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2017 film)

Expiry date: September 14th

Humanity is exhausted in Washington DC and Alice, the only human survivor of the undead horde’s attack, must return to Raccoon City, where the Umbrella Corporation is gathering its forces for the final attack on the survivors of the undead. apocalypse. In a race against time and regain her superhuman abilities, Alice will join forces with old friends. Directed by Paul WS Anderson. With Milla Jovovich.

Meet Sofia (2018 film)

Expiry date: September 30th

Gabriele, former rocker, now divorced musical instrument dealer, is a caring dad and focused exclusively on his 10-year-old daughter. When friends introduce him to new women, he does nothing but talk about his daughter, eliminating any chance. With Fabio De Luigi, Micaela Ramazzotti.

The other titles due in September on Amazon

Stargate (1994 film) – Prime link

Robocop (1987 film) – Prime link

Robocop 2 (1990 film) – Prime link

Robocop 3 (1993 film) – Prime link

The little boss (movie 2019) – Prime link