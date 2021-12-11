the list of films to see absolutely according to the American actor

Drawn up at the request of colleague Carrie Ann-Moss, who wanted advice for her teenage son, Keanu Reeves’ list of films to see is a mix of yesterday’s classics and today’s cult. Find out with us how many you have seen.

It may have happened, in the course of your life, to ask a friend for a list of films to see at least once in your life, or to be the people someone else has turned to for such advice. Unless I have exceptional readers who for some reason understand Italian, however, I would say with some certainty that you are neither Carrie-Ann Moss neither Keanu Reeves.

It happened about twenty years ago, while the two actors were busy on the set of the original Matrix trilogy, that the Moss asked the colleague for some advice on films that she could see with her teenage son: and since Keanu Reeves is the scrupulous and generous person that we have come to know over the years, here he came up with a real list, which over time has also bothered to update based on what he saw as new films debuted.

That list Reeves he withdrew it off his phone during an interview with the US monthly Esquire, who dedicated the cover of his latest issue to him. We will promptly propose it below. Then let us know what you think and how many films of the list of movies to see according to Keanu Reeves you have already seen, and how many instead you should recover.

Keanu Reeves’ must watch: the movies to see at least once in a lifetime according to Neo