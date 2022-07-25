The list of foods that serve as natural antibiotics

Medicine, as it is known today, was a great progressive advance of humanity, which has allowed us to identify, control and cure different conditions, through appropriate treatments.

But before this point was reached, people used the elements present in nature to prepare multiple remedies, syrups, infusions and a series of other recipes in order to alleviate the symptoms that caused them discomfort.

Over time, natural and traditional medicine has been relegated; however, from generation to generation some of those tricks that promise to be beneficial for health have been shared. Most of these virtues are associated with the nutritional composition of food and plants.

Precisely several ingredients are given an antibiotic effect, that is, it prevents the development of infections caused by viruses, germs and bacteria that come into contact with the body, as defined by the United States National Library of Medicine, Medline Plus .

Some of the foods that enjoy this property are garlic, honey, rosemary, eucalyptus, onion, ginger and propolis.

Natural infusions should only be complementary to the recommendations given by doctors.

Among the benefits of these foods stand out in the portal IHealth It is listed that they are less strong, so they do not interrupt digestive transit and disease prevention.

Honey

Recognized for being a natural sweetener, honey stands out for a variety of properties that go beyond the gastronomic. As explained by the Fundación del Corazón, this food, which is obtained thanks to the work of bees, is one of the allies of good health, thanks to the fact that it has a composition rich in nutrients, including vitamins of the family of B, vitamin C and essential minerals, such as magnesium, phosphorus, calcium and iron, essential for the functioning of the body.

Garlic

According to the portal IHealth, This food contains compounds with an antifungal and antibacterial character, which make it one of the most effective antibiotics extracted from nature. Moreover, its medicinal uses have been used since ancient times.

Among others, the portal body mind details that the nutritional composition includes nutrients such as vitamin C, vitamin B6, vitamin B2, vitamin B1 and minerals such as selenium and manganese.

Rosemary

The portal better with health explains that the combative action of rosemary against bacteria and viruses It is due to various substances contained in its nutritional composition, such as rosmarinic acid, one of the active ingredients of this aromatic plant. In addition, it provides other compounds such as carnosol, oleanolic and carnosic acid, all of them recognized for their activity to prevent the development of infections.

propolis

Propolis is an ingredient of natural origin, which is very popular for its benefits in relieving the symptoms of respiratory infections, so much so that it is used as one of the components of remedies to treat the flu. According to the portal IHealth, its antibiotic action comes from its content “very rich in bioflavonoids, vitamins and trace elements”.

Ginger

The portal body mind highlights the benefits of ginger to strengthen the immune system, thanks to its nutritional composition, which includes vitamin C, potassium, calcium and sodium. Thanks to compounds such as vitamin C and other antioxidants, this Asian root is recognized for its effect in mitigating the damage caused by free radicals to cells and that accelerate aging.

Regarding the consumption of these preparations, the portal IHealth suggests doing it moderately and always under professional observation, because antibiotics can have adverse effects on the body, also depending on the clinical profile of the patients.

