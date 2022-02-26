The list of global sanctions against Russia for the war in Ukraine

This is how the Russian attack on Ukraine was experienced 3:55

(CNN) — Countries around the world are imposing new sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

The European Union, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and Taiwan hit Moscow with new court orders on Friday, condemning the military incursion that has unfolded over the past 24 hours.

On Thursday, the United States and the United Kingdom also unveiled more measures against Russia, as the leaders of both nations condemned the actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In a way, Russia is already paying the price for its aggression, as the country’s stocks and currency have plunged this week following Putin’s earlier decision to order troops into eastern Ukraine.

On Thursday, Russia’s main MOEX index closed down 33%, while the ruble sank to an all-time low, down 7% against the US dollar. On Friday it recovered, trading at 84.7 against the dollar.

Ukraine is also urging the West to bar Russia from access to SWIFT, the highly secure network that facilitates payments between 11,000 financial institutions in 200 countries. And earlier in the week, Germany halted certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline following Moscow’s actions.

On Thursday, Putin warned Russian businessmen that he expected more “restrictions” in the economy, but called on businesses to work “in solidarity” with the government.

The list of sanctions against Russia for the invasion of Ukraine

European Union

The European Union added Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to its sanctions list, the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, said at a press conference on Friday after the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.

“This is the final result of the debate that did not end yesterday in the European Council and that has been decided today by the ambassadors and the ministers,” said Borrell.

“So President Putin and Foreign Minister Lavrov are on the sanctions list along with the rest of the Duma members who are supporting this aggression,” he added.

Borrell said that the only world leaders who have been sanctioned by the European Union are Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Belarusian President Lukashenko. “And now Putin,” he added.

Hours earlier, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, had announced new measures, promising to inflict “the maximum impact on the Russian economy and political elite.”

“We will hold the Kremlin to account,” von der Leyen said.

The sanctions are intended to hit Russia’s financial, energy and transportation sectors, and include export controls and trade finance bans.

Von der Leyen said they now target 70% of the Russian banking sector and major state-owned companies, and aim to make it “impossible for Russia to upgrade its oil refineries.”

The sanctions are also intended to limit Russia’s access to sensitive technology, as well as aviation components and equipment.

Japan

Japan will impose a series of sanctions targeting Russian financial institutions, military organizations and individuals in response to the invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced on Friday.

The range of measures includes freezing the assets of certain Russian individuals and financial institutions, while prohibiting exports to Russian military organizations.

“In response to this situation, we will strengthen our sanction measures in close cooperation with the G7 and the rest of the international community,” Kishida told a news conference on Friday.

Australia

The Australian leader said on Friday that he “will begin imposing more sanctions on the oligarchs, whose economic weight is of strategic importance to Moscow and the more than 300 members of the Russian Duma, its parliament.”

At a press conference on Friday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison added that Canberra “is also working with the United States to align with its new overnight sanctions on key Belarusian individuals and entities complicit in the aggression, thus that we are extending those sanctions to Belarus.

The new round of measures came after Australia imposed targeted travel bans and financial sanctions on eight members of the Russian Federation’s Security Council on Thursday.

New Zealand

New Zealand is banning the export of goods to the Russian military and security forces in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Friday that she will cut trade with Russia and impose travel bans on Russian officials, while continuing to call for a return to diplomatic dialogue to resolve the crisis.

“Here and now we have to take immediate action,” Ardern told a news conference in Wellington.

“This is the brazen use of military might and violence that will take innocent lives and we must oppose it.”

Taiwan

Taiwan announced on Friday that it would join economic sanctions against Russia, without specifying what measures were being considered.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it “strongly condemns” Russia’s decision to start a war against Ukraine, adding that it has posed a serious threat to the rules-based international order.

The decision to impose sanctions was taken “in order to force Russia to stop its military aggression against Ukraine and to resume peaceful dialogue between all parties involved as soon as possible,” the ministry added.

Taiwan is a world leader in the production of semiconductors.

United States

The United States will directly sanction Putin and Lavrov, suggesting the European Union, the White House confirmed on Friday.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the decision came after a phone call between President Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

“The United States will join them in sanctioning President Putin and Foreign Minister Lavrov and members of the Russian national security team,” he told reporters. “Hopefully we’ll have more specific details than this afternoon.”

Biden had on Thursday unveiled tough new measures against Russia, saying “Putin chose this war.”

The new sanctions include technology export blocks, a centerpiece of Biden’s approach that he said will severely limit Russia’s ability to advance its military and aerospace sectors.

In a statement, the White House said “this includes all-Russia restrictions on semiconductors, telecommunications, encryption security, lasers, sensors, navigation, avionics and maritime technologies.”

Washington also applied sanctions to Russian banks and those it described as “corrupt billionaires” and their families close to the Kremlin.

He said he would bar 13 large state-owned companies from raising money in the United States, including energy giant Gazprom and Sberbank, Russia’s largest financial institution.

The White House also pledged to sanction two dozen Belarusian individuals and companies, including “two major Belarusian state banks, nine defense companies, and seven officials and elites associated with the regime.”

United Kingdom

Britain is going to sanction 100 people and entities as part of new measures against Russia, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Thursday afternoon.

In a speech to Parliament, Johnson said the aim was to “exclude Russian banks from the UK financial system”.

An asset freeze will be imposed on Russian state-owned bank VTB, it added, following the sanction imposed on five Russian banks on Tuesday. Russian state and private companies will also be prevented from raising funds in the UK.

In addition, the assets of 100 individuals and entities will be frozen, Johnson said, adding that this includes “all major manufacturers supporting Putin’s war machine.”

Johnson also said “nothing is off the table” when it comes to shutting down Russia’s access to SWIFT.

The United Kingdom will ban the operations of the Russian national airline, Aeroflot, and apply sanctions to Belarus “for its role in the assault on Ukraine,” the prime minister added.

Looking ahead, Britain also hopes to introduce legislation “early next week” to ban the export of certain technologies to Russia, especially “in sectors such as electronics, telecommunications and aerospace,” according to Johnson.

And he outlined plans to set up a new dedicated cell in the country’s National Crime Agency “to go after Russian sanctions, evasion and corrupt assets hidden in the UK”.

“We will continue on a relentless mission to squeeze Russia out of the global economy, piece by piece. Day by day, and week by week,” Johnson told lawmakers.

With information from Charles Riley, Kevin Liptak, Nathan Hodge, Julia Horowitz, and Chris Liakos.