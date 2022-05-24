The-List of Latinos recruited for the Marvel Universe movies

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in the final stretch of its fourth phase, but it has given us endearing characters in recent years, as well as the opportunity to see Latino actors on screen in this type of film.

It recently emerged that the Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta It will be one of the next dates to join these films. It would be in the movie Black Panther 2where he would play the mutant namor.

If the information circulating is true, the interpreter of Narcos: Mexico He would join the Latin stars who acted in this type of film.

we share you The list of Latino actors, or with Latin American descent, who had a role, secondary or main, within the films of the marvel universe.

6

Michael Pena

Although he was born in Chicago in 1976, actor Michael Peña is the son of Mexican immigrants. He grew up in a modest family and studied at Hubard High School.

The first participation he had in the movies was in Ant Man which was released in 2015 and starring Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Michael Douglas.

In this film he played Louis, Scott Lang’s best friendwho is going to pick him up once he is released from prison and stars in one of the funniest moments of the film.

5

Benicio, the bull

Puerto Rican actor and producer Benicio Monserrate Rafael del Toro Sánchez joined this universe in another galaxy. He played The collectora character who kept species and other rare products, such as an infinity gem.

The first time it appeared was to be part of Guardians of the Galaxy and explained to the public what the infinity gems were, objects that Thanos would look for to disappear half of humanity.

4

Zoe Saldana

In the same 2014 Marvel movie, another actress who appeared was Zoe Saldaña, who despite first being a Thanos mercenary became an ally of the Avengers.

Zoe Saldaña was born in Passaic, New Jersey, United States, but her parents are of Dominican origin. The actress who has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame appeared in other films such as Pirates of the Caribbean, star trek Y Avatar.

3

Salma Hayek

One of the most important actresses in Mexico was also able to star in one of the latest films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Salma Hayek played Ajak, one of the most important gods of Eternals.

In interviews, she said that she could not believe that she had been called for this role, because she even thought that if she joined the superhero stories, it would be representing an older adult; however when Chloe Zhao He explained his role and he immediately accepted.

One of the reasons why she decided to join this film was so that Latina girls could see in it a representation of the community and serve as an inspiration for them.

two

oscar isaac

The first half of 2022 added two Latin American stars to Marvel movies. The first of them was the actor Óscar Isaac Hernández Estrada, who starred in the series moonknight.

The Guatemalan-born film producer also gave life to Steven Grant, a gift shop employee who suffers from a mental illness who becomes unable to distinguish reality from his dreams.

Some of the films in which he was acting were Ex_Machina, The most violent year and was in another of the most important sagas of cinematography: starwarswhere he played the pilot Poe Dameron.

one

Xochitl Gomez

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness led us to meet Xochitl Gomez, an actress who at 16 is part of the new phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

She played America Chavez in that film, a heroine who is capable of traveling through the multiverse and who, according to the comics, is the second person to use the identity of Miss America.

The actress has dual nationality, from Mexico and the United States, and is the first lesbian superhero in the MCU.