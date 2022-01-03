the list of nominations for the awards – Nerd4.life

The Steam Awards 2021 have finally seen the announcement of all finalists: here are the games present in nomination for the prestigious awards that are awarded every year by the Valve digital platform.

Steam Awards 2021, the finalists

Game of the year

It will be for the immersive gameplay, the gripping story, the well-built characters, the perfect design or the immersive multiplayer mode. Whatever the reason, the winner of the Best Game of the Year award is set to become an instant classic.

Valheim

New World

Cyberpunk 2077

Resident Evil Village

Forza Horizon 5

VR Game of the Year

VR Game of the Year doesn’t just pretend to belong to reality as we know it. This game enhances the reality around us, taking advantage of the medium of virtual reality and pushing the boundaries of the virtual realm.

Sniper Elite VR

Cooking Simulator VR

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond

I Expect You to Die 2

Blair Witch VR Edition

Act of Love

This game has been released for a while now. It has been a long time since the developers first unveiled the fruit of their work, but despite that they continue to support and care for their creation, just like good parents. Even after all these years, the game in question continues to be updated with new content.

Dota 2

Terraria

Rust

No Man’s Sky

Apex Legends

Better in Company

There are some games that don’t perform at their best when you play them alone. Maybe you need a friend to watch your back, or a friend to backstab. Either way, fun awaits those who gather friends to play these games together.

Valheim

Back 4 Blood

Halo Infinite

It Takes Two

Crab Game

Best Graphic Style

The visual style does not point to the graphic fidelity of the real world (although this is a noble aim), but rather describes aspects and contents that pervade an entire game.

Psychonauts 2

Subnautica: Below Zero

Little Nightmares 2

Bright Memory: Infinite

Forza Horizon 5

Most Innovative Gameplay

The developers of this game are at the forefront of creative experimentation and bring a breath of fresh air and amazing surprises. This game has delighted, inspired and entertained with never-before-seen novelties.

Inscryption

Twelve Minutes

Moncage

Deathloop

Loop Hero

Best Penalty Game

This is the game that rewards tenacity and is not for the faint of heart. It’s the hardest game we’ve ever loved.

World War Z: Aftermath

Naraka: Bladepoint

Nioh 2

Age of Empires 4

Battlefield 2042

Best Soundtrack

We join the chorus to recognize this game for its outstanding soundtrack, the best ever!

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

NieR Replicant ver. 1.22474487139 …

Persona 5 Strikers

Guilty Gear: Strive

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles

Best Deep Story Game

There are days when only a game full of fiction hits the mark and gives us a boost. It’s as engaging as a soap opera and perfectly calibrated as a quality television script. Congratulations on making us feel strong sensations!

Life is Strange: True Colors

Cyberpunk 2077

Resident Evil Village

Days Gone

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Deserved Relax

This game is the cure for a busy day. Smooth and relaxing, it will make you forget your worries and problems. It will be your Zen moment.

Unpacking

Potion Craft

Farming Simulator 22

Townscaper

Dorf Romantik

Despite the controversy, Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the best-selling and most played games on Steam in 2021, and in fact appears in several categories in this list of finalists for the Steam Awards. The PC version of the game, moreover, did not have the slightest problems that concerned the console edition.

Multiple nominations also for Resident Evil Village, already awarded as Game of the Year at the Golden Joystick Awards 2021, and for Forza Horizon 5, the title with the highest ratings of 2021 on Metacritic. Both are among the votable products as Game of the Year.

Speaking of which, you can vote for your favorite games for the 2021 Steam Awards by visiting this page until 6pm today, January 3, 2022. Winners will be announced at 7pm.