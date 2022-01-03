the list of nominations for the awards – Nerd4.life
The Steam Awards 2021 have finally seen the announcement of all finalists: here are the games present in nomination for the prestigious awards that are awarded every year by the Valve digital platform.
Steam Awards 2021, the finalists
Game of the year
It will be for the immersive gameplay, the gripping story, the well-built characters, the perfect design or the immersive multiplayer mode. Whatever the reason, the winner of the Best Game of the Year award is set to become an instant classic.
- Valheim
- New World
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Resident Evil Village
- Forza Horizon 5
VR Game of the Year
VR Game of the Year doesn’t just pretend to belong to reality as we know it. This game enhances the reality around us, taking advantage of the medium of virtual reality and pushing the boundaries of the virtual realm.
- Sniper Elite VR
- Cooking Simulator VR
- Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond
- I Expect You to Die 2
- Blair Witch VR Edition
Act of Love
This game has been released for a while now. It has been a long time since the developers first unveiled the fruit of their work, but despite that they continue to support and care for their creation, just like good parents. Even after all these years, the game in question continues to be updated with new content.
- Dota 2
- Terraria
- Rust
- No Man’s Sky
- Apex Legends
Better in Company
There are some games that don’t perform at their best when you play them alone. Maybe you need a friend to watch your back, or a friend to backstab. Either way, fun awaits those who gather friends to play these games together.
- Valheim
- Back 4 Blood
- Halo Infinite
- It Takes Two
- Crab Game
Best Graphic Style
The visual style does not point to the graphic fidelity of the real world (although this is a noble aim), but rather describes aspects and contents that pervade an entire game.
- Psychonauts 2
- Subnautica: Below Zero
- Little Nightmares 2
- Bright Memory: Infinite
- Forza Horizon 5
Most Innovative Gameplay
The developers of this game are at the forefront of creative experimentation and bring a breath of fresh air and amazing surprises. This game has delighted, inspired and entertained with never-before-seen novelties.
- Inscryption
- Twelve Minutes
- Moncage
- Deathloop
- Loop Hero
Best Penalty Game
This is the game that rewards tenacity and is not for the faint of heart. It’s the hardest game we’ve ever loved.
- World War Z: Aftermath
- Naraka: Bladepoint
- Nioh 2
- Age of Empires 4
- Battlefield 2042
Best Soundtrack
We join the chorus to recognize this game for its outstanding soundtrack, the best ever!
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- NieR Replicant ver. 1.22474487139 …
- Persona 5 Strikers
- Guilty Gear: Strive
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles
Best Deep Story Game
There are days when only a game full of fiction hits the mark and gives us a boost. It’s as engaging as a soap opera and perfectly calibrated as a quality television script. Congratulations on making us feel strong sensations!
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Resident Evil Village
- Days Gone
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition
Deserved Relax
This game is the cure for a busy day. Smooth and relaxing, it will make you forget your worries and problems. It will be your Zen moment.
- Unpacking
- Potion Craft
- Farming Simulator 22
- Townscaper
- Dorf Romantik
Despite the controversy, Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the best-selling and most played games on Steam in 2021, and in fact appears in several categories in this list of finalists for the Steam Awards. The PC version of the game, moreover, did not have the slightest problems that concerned the console edition.
Multiple nominations also for Resident Evil Village, already awarded as Game of the Year at the Golden Joystick Awards 2021, and for Forza Horizon 5, the title with the highest ratings of 2021 on Metacritic. Both are among the votable products as Game of the Year.
Speaking of which, you can vote for your favorite games for the 2021 Steam Awards by visiting this page until 6pm today, January 3, 2022. Winners will be announced at 7pm.