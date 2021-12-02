the list of objectives reveals the number of missions of the Campaign – Nerd4.life

Here we are, less than a week to go until the debut of Halo Infinite in stores and on Xbox Games Pass. As usual, now that we are so close to launch, the complete list of objectives of multiplayer and the Campaign, which, among other things, reveals the number of main missions. Of course, the list and information below could be considered spoilers, so proceed at your own risk.

As we learn from the full achievement list published by True Achievements, Halo Infinite has two separate achievement lists, one for multiplayer and one for campaign, for a total of 119 lenses to be completed for an overall gamerscore of 1,600 points.

Halo Infinite, an artwork

One of the objectives reveals that the main missions of the Campaign will be 14, which is as many as Halo 2 and slightly less than Halo 5: Guardians. But frankly it’s an end in itself, as we don’t know how long they are or how they are structured. Not to mention the game’s open world formula and the presence of secondary missions to complete, which can significantly increase the overall longevity of the campaign.

There are also objectives related to the completion of specific missions or the killing of certain bosses, as well as a good number of challenges unrelated to the main quest, such as the conquest of FOBs or the collection of collectibles and voice recordings.

Halo Infinite will be available on December 8 for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC and will be included in the Xbox Game Pass catalog. Have you seen the epic launch trailer yet?