Entertainment

The list of possible films that would have inspired the Barbie movie with Margot Robbie is filtered

Photo of James James39 mins ago
0 26 3 minutes read

One of the titles that arouses the greatest expectation and intrigue in the cinephile community is Barbiethe film he directs Greta Gerwig and what does it have margot robbie as the protagonist alongside an extensive cast of actors and actresses. Little is known about the film, except that it will be a live-action version on the figure of the iconic Mattel doll.

As mentioned, little or nothing is known about the plot, however, the fans found a discovery that could throw some other clue about it. In the last few hours, Twitter was revolutionized by the discovery that margot robbie had a profile on letterboxda platform where movie lovers share movie lists, opinions and rankings.

Source link

Photo of James James39 mins ago
0 26 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Daughter of ex-Angel Heidi Klum reuses mother’s dress for graduation

4 mins ago

Louis Vuitton presented its cruise collection: futurism and celebrities

6 mins ago

Fast X: everything we know so far about the film that will close the Fast & Furious saga

17 mins ago

Actor Enrique Arce, from La Casa de Papel, “in love to the bars” with Samaná

27 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button