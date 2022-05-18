The list of possible films that would have inspired the Barbie movie with Margot Robbie is filtered

One of the titles that arouses the greatest expectation and intrigue in the cinephile community is Barbiethe film he directs Greta Gerwig and what does it have margot robbie as the protagonist alongside an extensive cast of actors and actresses. Little is known about the film, except that it will be a live-action version on the figure of the iconic Mattel doll.

As mentioned, little or nothing is known about the plot, however, the fans found a discovery that could throw some other clue about it. In the last few hours, Twitter was revolutionized by the discovery that margot robbie had a profile on letterboxda platform where movie lovers share movie lists, opinions and rankings.

First official image of Margot Robbie as Barbie

Apparently the Oscar nominated had an account on that platform under an alias. Fans discovered a user with the name “Maggie Ackerly”, coming to the conclusion that it could be Robbie herself. Although there is no confirmation from the Australian, the truth is that Margot is married to the British director Tom Ackerleywhom he met during the filming of French Suite (2014).

In addition to including the latest movie titles that he had seen recently, the account under the name Maggie Ackerley had a list called “Watch for Barbie”implying that the titles included in the selection served as inspiration for the feature film that is already being shot in London.

An image of the “Watch for Barbie” movie list

The list of Barbie includes The Umbrellas of Cherbourg (The Umbrellas of Cherbourg), another French production also belonging to the musical genre, directed in 1964 by Jacques Demy, along with Catherine Deneuve Y Nino Castelnuovo of protagonists. In this romance, a young woman is forced to separate from her boyfriend who leaves to do his military service.

Another title is The Misses de Rochefort (The Young Girls of Rochefort), the 1967 French musical directed by Jacques Demy. This film is starring Catherine Deneuve and her sister Françoise Dorléac, Jacques Perrin, Michel Piccoli, Danielle Darrieux, George Chakiris, Grover Dale and Gene Kelly. In this story, two sisters of a little boy and music lovers dream of finding love.

The Young Ladies of Rochefort (1967)

Also included Splashthe romantic comedy directed by Ron Howard in 1984, which included Tom Hankswho falls in love with a mermaid, played by Daryl Hannah. As if that were not enough, it appears The Truman Show: Story of a Lifethe dramatic comedy directed by Peter Weir in 1998, which had Jim Carrey of protagonist living in the middle of a simulation. last tape fuck puberty (Puberty Blues), a dramatic comedy of the “coming of age” genre released in 1981 and directed by Bruce Beresford. The film is based on a book of the same name and which also inspired a series released in 2012.

Having said this, we can be sure that the barbie new movie that Greta Gerwig prepares will not be like anything that has been seen before. Romance, fantasy and musicals are some of the genres that will be intertwined in this new bet that promises not to have any relationship around any preconceptions that we may have about the doll and its material world.

Jim Carrey stars in The Truman Show

In addition to margot robbiethe film will also feature performances by Ryan GoslingAlexandra Shipp (Tick, Tick… Boom), America Ferrera (Ugly Betty and Superstore), Kate McKinnon (Ghostbusters), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), and Emma Mackey (Sex Education) in roles that so far have not been confirmed.

It also includes appearances from Issa Rae (Insecure), Michael Cera (Super Cool), Hari Nef (And Just Like That), Ariana Greenblatt (Borderlands), and comedy veteran Will Ferrell. There will also be Kingsley Ben-Adir (Secret Wars), Rhea Perlman (Matilda), Sharon Rooney (The Electrical Life of Louis Wain), Ana Cruz Kayne (Painkiller), Ritu Arya (The Umbrella Academy), Jamie Demetriou (Fleabag), Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education) and Connor Swindells (Sex Education).

The script of Barbie was written by Gerwig together with her husband and director Noah Baumbach (Story of a marriage). The premiere of the film is scheduled for July 21, 2023.

