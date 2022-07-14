The-List of Spider-Man movies that are on Disney +

The Disney+ streaming platform announced through its Twitter account which are the Spider-Man movies that will be available within its catalog. Don’t let your spider sense fail you and don’t miss the Spider-Man movies.

5

Spider Man

2002 film, directed by Sam Raimi, in which Peter Parker transforms into a superhero after being bitten by a radioactive spider. Lasting two hours, it tells of Peter losing his uncle after being killed during a robbery and he swears to use his powers to get revenge on him. In this tape he faces the Green Goblin.

4

spider man 2

This is the latest installment of the Spider-Man series based on the Marvel Comics classic, where Peter Parker faces his double life, but it gets complicated when he must face the villainous Doctor Octopus.

This film was released in 2004 and directed by Sam Raimi, it lasts two hours.

3

The amazing Spiderman

This installment tells the story of Peter Parker, an outcast high school student who was abandoned by his parents as a child, being left in the care of his Uncle Ben and Aunt May.

As he tries to understand his life and find his way, he will learn about his powers as Spider-Man and his destiny to be a superhero. Published in 2012, with a duration of two and a quarter hours, it was directed by Marc Webb.

two

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

With the performances of Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone, in this installment he faces Electro, an enemy much more powerful than him.

This movie came out in 2014, lasts two hours and 21 minutes and was directed by Marc Webb.

1

Spider-Man: Homecoming

In this 2017 film directed by Jon Watts, Peter Parker navigates his new identity as a superhero and after having been with the Avengers, Peter returns home to his Aunt May with the mentorship of Tony Stark.

Peter tries to have his normal daily routine until he has to face the villainous Vulture.