The-List of streaming movies and series about Princess Diana

August 31st marks the 25th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana of Wales, also known as Lady Di.

After a year of being divorced from Prince Charles, Princess Diana had started a relationship with the Egyptian businessman Dodi al Fayed, with whom she spent a summer vacation in the Mediterranean.

However, the paparazzi harassed them. After a dinner at the Ritz hotel, owned by Dodi al Fayed’s father, both Diana and her partner leave through a back door after midnight, so the paparazzi follow them as the car speeds. The car crashes into an underpass near the Pont du Alma, on the north bank of the Seine River.

Diana, Al Fayed, their driver and bodyguard were traveling in the vehicle. Al Fayed and her driver are killed instantly. The bodyguard is seriously injured, while Diana is rescued alive and taken to a hospital where after two hours of surgery, she dies at 4:00 a.m. on August 31, 1997.

This news shocked the British crown, but also the people of that country and the world, so he has not missed the opportunity to tell more about his private life.

Here we leave you The-List of the movies and series about Lady Di that you can enjoy in a weekend marathon through the different streaming platforms.

5

The Crown

This series made up of four seasons tells the story of the English crown since Queen Elizabeth II took over the reins after the death of her father until the arrival of Princess Diana when she married the heir to the crown, Prince Charles.

The premiere of the fifth season is expected to be in this November. You can find it on Netflix.

TheCrown. Photo: Netflix

4

spencer

This is a 2021 movie focused on Princess Diana and her personal life, her issues with eating and anorexia, and her relationship with her children. It starred Kristen Stewart and was released in theaters last year. It is now available on Amazon Prime Video.

Actress Kristen Stewart, characterized as Lady Di in “Spencer”. Photo: EFE/Diamond Films

3

Diana

This 2013 film chronicles the last two years of Princess Diana’s life. It lasts 113 minutes and you can find it on Amazon Prime Video.

two

The Royal House of Windsor

This is a documentary series that consists of six chapters where the history of the crown is narrated and that includes the marriage and death of Diana. It’s from 2017 and you can find it on Netflix.

1

Diana: The Musical

This 2021 production depicts the dazzling and devastating life of Princess Diana as told through an original musical filmed before its official Broadway premiere. It’s also on Netflix.

With information from AFP.