The list of support for Johnny Depp increases among the famous after the final sentence in the trial

After more than six weeks in an intense defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, actor Johnny Depp managed to convince the jury with the evidence presented to win the trial. After two days of intense deliberations, the jury found in Depp’s favor, winning $10 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages. Nevertheless. The actor must grant 2 million dollars to Amber Heard, since it was also determined that there was defamation by Adam Waldman, Johnny Depp’s lawyer who was accused of leaking information that evidenced Heard’s mistreatment of Johnny through social networks . This $2 million will be deducted from Heard’s debt.

Minutes after learning the jury’s final verdict, the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor posted an emotional statement of thanks on his Instagram account, revealing how “moved” he was to win the trial, stating that “the jury has returned my life’. In a couple of days, the publication reached more than 18 million “likes” and more than 1 million comments of support, a fact that considerably exceeded the most viral publications of the Kardashian-Jenners, the queens of Instagram.

Although some celebrities such as Paul Bettany, Kate Moss, Winona Ryder, Penelope Cruz, Robert Downey Jr, Sia, Javier Bardem and the writer JK Rowling, expressed their support for the actor a few days before the trial, the truth is that after being made public the verdict, another large number of celebrities joined this long list of names supporting Depp. One of them was the actress of ‘Pretty Little Liars’, Ashley Benson. The 32-year-old actress was one of the most effusive in showing her support for the actor by writing “YESSSSS!” In the actor’s publication, she also accompanied her expression with several emojis of hearts and hands up. This comment already has more than 65,000 likes.



Likes on Johnny Depp’s post

The famous top model Naomi Campbell has also wanted to show the affection she feels for the interpreter of ‘Jack Sparrow’ by leaving a comment with four heart emojis. At the moment, Campbell’s comment already has almost 56,000 “Likes”. Another of the artists who have expressed their support for him through a comment was the musician Ryan Adams, who also published some emojis of a heart, hands up and one of a burning flame, achieving more than 52,000 “likes.”

In addition to these artists who wrote to the actor in the comments section of the publication, there have been many others who decided to react with a “like” to Johnny’s post, among them are the following: Jennifer Aniston, Joey King, Zoe Saldana, Emma Roberts, Gemma Chan, Riley Keough, director Taika Watiti and one of the most anticipated… Actor Jason Momoa, who shares roles with Amber Heard in the movie ‘Aquaman’.