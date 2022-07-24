The list of the highest paid actors in Hollywood shows the extreme disparity with women

The coronavirus pandemic caused uncertainty in Hollywood. The brake on productions and the impossibility of releasing films in theaters during 2020 was a heavy blow to the most popular film industry in the world. 2021 was a little better but the sector did not fully recover. Protocols for filming and contagion on sets they delayed filming and made the development of projects more expensive.

However, those days are behind us. With vaccines and infections dwindling, Hollywood fired up the machinery at full capacity and returned to producing movies at the pre-pandemic pace. That led to the great stars of the industry retaking their leading roles in the most popular films and earning several million dollars for that work.

In the last few hours, a report from the specialized film magazine Variety revealed the salary of the highest paid actors and actresses in Hollywood. The list is led by Tom Cruise, who thanks to Top Gun 2 will receive profits of US$ 100 million. This is because the actor manages his contracts based on performance bonuses in movie theaters.

An example of this occurs with the next installments of Mission Impossible. In them, Tom Cruise will receive a payment of around US$ 14 million. However, by having part of the profits, that figure increases considerably, as long as the filmES achieves high levels of international popularity.

Who are the highest paid actors

In general, few actors make the decision for Tom Cruise. Most arrange a payment for production that is unrelated to the sale of tickets of the project in theaters. This is the case of Will Smith, who received US$ 35 million for emancipation. Or that of Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, who earned US $ 30 million for the last films they worked on: Killers of the Flower Moon Y Formula 1Dramarespectively.

The complete list

– Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson: $22.5 million for the film” Black Adam “

– Will Ferrell, $20 million for the film” Spirited “

– Chris Hemsworth, $20 million for the film” extraction 2 “

– Vin Diesel, $20 million for the film” Fast X “

– Tom Hardy, $20 million for the film” Venom 3″

– Joaquin Phoenix, $20 million for the film” Joker 2 “

– Ryan Reynolds, $20 million for the film” Spirited “

– Denzel Washington, $20 million for the film” The Equalizer 3 ”

– Jason Momoa, $15 million for the film” Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom ”

– Eddie Murphy, $15 million for the film” Beverly Hills Cop 4 “

– Chris Pine, $13 million for the sequel to “ star trek ”

– Steve Carell, $12.5 million for the film” Minions: The Rise of Gru “

– Ryan Gosling, $12.5 million for the film”Barbie“

How much do actresses earn in Hollywood?

in the list of Varietyand a fact was observed for which Hollywood production companies are often criticized. The salary disparity between men and women is notorious. In fact, the first actress who appears among the best paid is margot robbie and is ranked 18th.

Robbie will earn $12.5 million for his starring role in “Barbie. The figure is the same as her co-star Ryan Gosling, although being her main character she was expected to earn considerably more than him.

Below Robbie is Millie Bobby Brown, The protagonist of the series “Stranger Things”“. In her case, the actress will receive US $ 10 million for the film “Enola Holmes 2“. Then this Emily Bluntwho will earn US$ 4 million for “Oppenheimer”; Jamie Lee CurtisUS$3.5 million per “Halloween Ends“ and the Argentine Anya-Taylor Joy$1.8 per “furious”.

In this way, of the 26 highest paid actors and actresses in Hollywood, only five are women.

