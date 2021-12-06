The list of the most anticipated TV series and movies in 2022

The list of films and TV series that you will find below is partial, but compiled with specific criteria: the titles are almost all very familiar, they will be talked about a lot and someone you know will want to involve you in the vision.

There are several sequels, spin-offs, serial transpositions – and depending on the title you can choose whether to consider yourself nostalgic enthusiasts, the team eh but now they don’t do anything new, or both. The most interesting part, where there are confirmations but also big news, is probably the one on the Italian series.

Films out in January 2022

Matrix Resurrections

In August 2020, director Lilly Wachowski confirmed in an interview with Netflix Film Club one of the most popular theories on the saga of Matrix– shot and written with her sister Lana – explaining that it has always been a transgender allegory.

The first three films in the franchise were released in cinemas between 1999 and 2003, while the fourth, signed by Lana Wachowski for Warner Bross, is scheduled for January 1, 2022.

Of the plot of Matrix Resurrection we know that in Neo (Keanu Reeves), now unaware of being the chosen one, a new meeting with Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) triggers something more.

In the cast there will be several new features, including Jonathan Groff (Looking) and Christina Ricci (Casper), and big absences like Laurence Fishburne (Morpheus, who has repeatedly specified that he was not called back for the role) and Hugo Weaving, (Agent Smith).

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts

You know the recent reunion of Friends? Here: the format, also branded HBO, it is quite similar.

Several years later, precisely 20 from the first film Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), Chris Columbus (the director of the first two films of the saga, who now wants to make the film adaptation of the play The curse of the inheritancee) and other cast members, get together for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts, a feature film that “will tell an enchanting story of creation through unprecedented conversations and interviews.”

Will there also be JK Rowling, the writer of the saga (published by Salani in Italy) and creator of the world of Hogwarts? The answer is nì. After the controversy of recent years for Rowling’s Terf statements, and from which the main cast members have repeatedly distanced themselves, only clips of her archive interviews will be present in the feature film.

The preview will air January 1, 2022 on HBO Max, but the feature film should soon arrive in Italy too, most likely on Sky.

Scream 5

The first Scream it was released in 1996. Three films followed, the last in 2011, then a TV series aired from 2015 to 2019 on MTV USA. The new film, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, will arrive in Italian cinemas on January 14, 2022, with the same prerequisites as always. 25 years after the first series of murders in Woodsboro, a new murderer wearing the Ghostface mask gradually kills a group of teenagers.

It has been repeatedly made clear that Scream 5 it is neither a reboot, nor a remake, nor a sequel, but rather it will kick off a new unreleased cycle. The fact is that it still seems a bit all of these things, given that the cast includes the only historical characters “left alive”: Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) and Dewey Riley (David Arquette).

The most anticipated Italian TV series in 2022

Skam Italy 5

In a previous interview with VICE, director and author Ludovico Bessegato had made it clear that no one had yet “thought of a sequel” of Skam Italy after the fourth season, which closed “a cycle.” The Italian adaptation that replicated the stories of the original Norwegian series, consisting of four seasons, was moreover concluded.

After the success in Italy, Netflix and Cross Production have opted for a fifth season — as happened in the case of Skam France, of which a ninth season was recently confirmed.

Together with Alice Urciuolo (candidate for the Witch 2021 with the novel Adoration), Bessegato has taken on ‘only’ the role of the author this time, as already happened for the third season. To direct Skam 5 it is in fact Tiziano Russo.

Filming began at the end of November 2021, and the release is scheduled for 2022. Many actors have been reconfirmed in the cast, with some new entries, such as Nicole Rossi (ex The College 3), who after the publication of the photo of the first take tagged Francesco Centorame, Elia in the series, on Instagram.

The fifth season of Skam France it really focuses on the latter character, so it could be a little clue.

Prism

Prisma is a young adult series, again by Ludovico Bessegato and Alice Urciuolo, which will be released in 2022 on Prime Video. The research and authorial work lasted about two years, and somehow reminds us of the assumptions We are who we are by Luca Guadagnino.

In the coming-of-age series, the teenage protagonists, the identical twins Andrea and Marco, challenge gender norms in different ways in search of their own identity. From the first rumors, the series would be set in Latina.

Boris 4

“Quality broke the ***,” so ten years after the film (released after the three seasons aired from 2007 to 2010 on Fox), Boris is back, the series that tells the story of the most messed up (and truthful?) troupe of Italian TV.

Many contended for it, but in the end it got caught Disney +, which will insert it in the catalog Star (translated: you will have to pay a little extra to see it).

We will see Corinna (Carolina Crescentini), Stanis (Pietro Sermonti), René Ferretti (Francesco Pannofino) and other old and new characters – sadly not Itala (Roberta Fiorentini passed away in October 2019).

The new season, whose release date is not yet known, is written and directed by Giacomo Ciarrapico and Luca Vendruscolo, who together with the late Mattia Torre had worked on all the previous ones (and here it is worth remembering the moment in which, in May 2021, Torre’s twelve-year-old daughter receives the award for best screenplay from the David di Donatello). Here you can find our interview with all three creators.

Fumettibrutti – the series

The Feltrinelli Group is focusing heavily on Fumettibrutti, alias of Josephine Yole Signorelli, the revelation of Italian comics in recent years.

After having published several of his works, he chose her for What it is – no one excluded on The F (Feltrinelli’s TV channel). Currently, the serial transposition of his trilogy is in progress (in order of publication: Explicit Novel, P. my trans adolescence, Anesthesia) by the same Fumettibrutti together with Luca Giordano and Laura Luchetti (also director).

The series will obviously be set between Catania and Bologna, and will retrace P.’s growth, between self-awareness, family ties and relationships that are not all functional. The release date has not yet been made official.

The Ignorant Fairies – the series

On the occasion of the twentieth anniversary of The Ignorant Fairies, director Ferzan Özpetek has announced the release of the TV series of the same name. Like Boris 4, will come out in the section Star from Disney +.

The plot of the TV series, at least initially, should be faithful to the original: Antonia (played in the film by Margherita Buy) discovers something about her husband Massimo. A certain Michele (in the film played by Stefano Accorsi) and his friends have a lot to do with them, with whom they often have lunch as a big family.

Apart from Serra Yilmaz, the only actress who was already in the film, the cast is all renewed: there will be Cristina Capotondi (in the role of Antonia), Eduardo Scarpetta (Michele), Luca Argentero (Massimo). Then: Ambra Angiolini (Annamaria), to the delight of the LGBTQIA + community, all pages like @saporedimale.

House of Dragons – the Game of Thrones prequel

Three years and something from the end of GOT, its first prequel up will arrive HBO Max, and therefore in some form on Sky Italia.

House of the Dragons is set about three centuries before the events of GOT, and is centered on the Targaryen dynasty, which gave birth to Daenerys.

“The series will have a tone of its own, which will emerge little by little. But first, it’s very important to pay homage to the original, which was quite groundbreaking, ”co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik told The Hollywood Reporter.

The Lord of the Rings – the series

The first episode of JRR Tolkien’s world series, for which a total of five seasons is planned, will be released on September 2, 2022 on Prime Video. Amazon Studios have invested a lot of money in it (390 million euros for the first season, and it is estimated that overall it will become the TV series that will be spent more money than ever). Without going around it too much: they hope it will become theirs game of Thrones.

The plot unfolds thousands of years before the events narrated in The Hobbit And The Lord of the Rings, and will follow the adventures of a new “company”.

More movies and TV series to be released in 2022

Inventing Anna, Shonda Rhimes’s first Netflix series. February 11, 2022.

MineCraft – the movie by Peter Sollett. March 4, 2022.

Fantastic Beasts 3: Dumbledore’s Secrets. April 2022.

Jurassic World – the domain from Colin Trevorrow. June 10, 2022.

Avatar 2 by James Cameron. December 16, 2022.

Barbie by Greta Gerwig, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. 2022.

Follow Vincenzo on Instagram.