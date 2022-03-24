The-List of the series that will premiere on Apple TV + in April

We are a few days away from the end of March and the beginning of April and about to discover the new catalogs of the streaming platforms, including the AppleTV+.

Thrillers, children’s productions, dramas and more genres and themes await us in April on the platform that was awarded in the last edition of the golden-globe with its original series ted lasso.

Next we share The list of series that will premiere on Apple TV + in April.

Nicole Kidman will be one of the actresses that make up the cast of the series Roar. Photo: Courtesy

Slow Horses

Slow Horses follows a team of intelligence agents. Gary Oldman plays Jackson Lamb, the brilliant and cantankerous leader of the spies who end up in Slough House due to mistakes that ended their careers.

The cast includes the Academy Award nominee, Kristin ScottThomas (Dark Hour); the Academy Award nominee, Jonathan Price (The Two Popes); the winner of the Scottish BAFTA Award, Jack Lowden (dunkirk) and Olivia Cooke (Sound of Metal).

In six episodes, the homonymous novel by Mick Herron, winner of the CWA Gold Dagger Award. In its launch week on Apple TV+, it will feature the first two episodes, followed by a new weekly episode every Friday.

When it premieres? Friday April 1

Pinecone & Pony

An all-new children’s series from DreamWorks Animation, First Generation Films and best-selling author Kate Beaton, likewise unveiled the trailer ahead of the series’ premiere on Friday, April 8 on Apple TV+.

This children’s series is based on the book The Princess and the Pony. This eight-episode animated sitcom follows a girl named pine cone who, with the help of her best friend Pony, is learning that there is more than one way to be a warrior. Together they will show their world how to defy expectations and that life can be a fun-filled adventure if you let it.

How much is released? Friday April 8

Roar

Roar offers an intimate and moving portrait of what it means to be a woman on Apple TV+. With a unique combination of magical realismfamily and professional settings, and futuristic worldsthese eight stories reflect the dilemmas of common women in an accessible but surprising way. The way they emerge from their respective journeys speaks to the resilience that exists within themselves and with all women.

It is a female-led anthology series based on a book of short stories by cecelia ahern. The series features an all-star cast that includes Academy Award, Emmy and Golden Globe winner, Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos); the winner of the Emmy, Grammy and Tony awards, Cynthia Erivo; the six-time Emmy nominee, Issa Rae; the Emmy award winner, Merritt Wever; SAG Award nominee, Alison Brie; the three-time Emmy Award nominee, Betty Gilpin; and Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart, and Kara Hayward.

When it premieres? Friday April 15

They call me magic

With unprecedented access, this docuseries explores the remarkable journey of Earvin Magic Johnson from being the face of the Los Angeles Lakers to changing the conversation about HIV to becoming a successful entrepreneur and community activist.

They Call Me Magic Presents on Apple TV+ intimate interviews with Magic, his family and an all-star lineup, as the docuseries traces the cinematic life of one of the great cultural icons of our era.

When it premieres? Friday April 22

shining girls

Based on the bestseller by Lauren Beukes, Shining Girlsthe series follows Kirby Mazrachi (Elizabeth Moss), a Chicago newspaper archivist whose journalistic ambitions were put on hold after a traumatic assault. When Kirby learns that a recent murder mirrors her own case, she teams up with reporter Dan Velazquez (Wagner Moura) to discover the identity of your attacker.

In addition to Moss and Moura, this thriller also stars Phillipa Soo with Amy Brenneman and Jamie Bell.

How much is released? Friday April 29