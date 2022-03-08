the list of the top 10

TUTTOmercatoWEB.com

The transfer marketwhich officially opens on 1 July, could accelerate in recent weeks, thanks to the war in Ukraine. After the decision of the Fifa not to have the races valid for the qualifying play-offs run a Qatar 2022 which involved Russia and Ukraine, comes a new decision concerning transfers and especially the release of members. There International Federationin fact, he has decided that foreign footballers and coaches employed in the Russian and Ukrainian leagues will see their contracts “suspended” until the end of the season, and therefore will be able to freely engage elsewhere. He means, in other words, freeing himself now in order to go and play in other leagues.

Immediately after FIFA’s decision, Corrieredellosport.it has developed a list of the ten best players who will be able to release. It starts from Malcolm, wing of Zenit St. Petersburg. Then Dodo And Tete, both under Shakhtar Donetsk. The fourth name chosen is that of Wilmar Barrios, Colombian midfielder who plays in Zenit St. Petersburg. It’s still Jhon Cordoba of Krasnodar e Quincy Promes of Spartak Moscow. Seventh in the list Kvaratskhelia, rising star of Georgian football under Rubin Kazan. They close this special ranking Wendel of Zenit, Yazici of CSKA Moscow e David Neres of the Shakhtar.

