The Literary World, by Posy Simmonds

original edition : Literary life (Jonathan Cape. November, 2003)

National edition/Spain : The literary world. Salamander Graphic. March, 2022

Film script : Posy Simmonds

He drew : Posy Simmonds

Colour : Posy Simmonds

Translation : Regina Lopez Munoz

Format : Hardcover, 104 pages. €21



A delicious overview of British and universal literary miseries

“You’re very pretty You know? Have you ever considered becoming a novelist?»

the british author Posy Simmonds demonstrate with your work the literary world that one of his best assets is to analyze and portray his peers in a precise, brilliant, tender but merciless way. This compilation published by Salamander Graphic collects a generous selection of the pages published by the newspaper Guardian between 2002 and 2005, grouped under the generic title of literary life. They are small anecdotes from the British publishing environment that reveal to us how the excessive ego and the commodification of literature are two scourges that infect this and any literary world, two flaws that end up turning their members into insensitive, self-centered and deeply unhappy beings.

To show us all this, the author of Gemma Bovey uses satire, irony and that fine British humor that excites us readers from other cultures so much and that sometimes we do not manage to assimilate in all its magnitude. And he also uses some recurring characters such as Dr. Derek and his nurse Tozer or detective Nick Raker who will serve as a vehicle to dissect the main neuroses, the most recurrent phobias and the most hidden sins of some artists who are asked to that publicly embody the highest values ​​of the culture of each society and that they are rarely prepared for it because, in most cases, they have not even been asked if they really wanted to assume such a burden.

In the literary world we can repeatedly find words like lock; sales; famous@; criticism; style; chuck; jealousy… which is the daily task of writers, editors, booksellers, representatives and even readers. Simmonds it does not shy away from any aspect of this microcosm and dares to portray readers as beings eager for morbid emotions or as unconscious that cause more pain than good.

The other conclusion we draw from reading literary life is that, however British the style of Posy SimmondsHowever English the fauna that populates its pages may be, the editorial environment has general common characteristics that allow us to recognize the same characters and the same situations in other latitudes. One can perfectly imagine the same anecdotes, or others very similar, around the French-speaking publishers, with their famous awards such as the Goncourt or in Hispanic literary circles with awards such as the Planet or the Princess of Asturias. This is one of the great virtues, one of the great successes of this series of Simmonds; its universal character.

Structured on single pages, these comics present a very variable design that ranges from the single vignette sheet, like an editorial comment, to much more elaborate ones that come to imitate romance comics, youth adventure weeklies, illustrations of children’s books and even the entertainment sections of newspapers where we often find trivia, polls and contests. It is very interesting to see how Simmonds it adapts its style to the superficial theme of each story and how it manages to imitate the graphic archetypes of each genre. All the plates dedicated to Dr. Derek and Nurse Tozer are especially successful, with a graphic aspect that perfectly imitates the convoluted characters and neat settings of the love comics.

Its pages alternate a very faded black and white, without great contrasts, with a profusion of fine manual lines and watery ink stains, with others in color where the reds merge with the greens, the ochres with the violets, forming soft contrasts that allow a easy and enjoyable reading.

Rosemary Elizabeth Simmonds (1945) was born in the British town of Cookham Dean. Since she was little she was fond of comics and satirical drawings, especially those published in the magazine Punch. Much of her childhood was spent in boarding school. Queen Anne´s School from the town of Caversham where he draws incessantly and where he meets a modern and elegant French teacher who will introduce him to the great classics of francophone literature such as Gustave Flaubert Y Victor Hugo.

In 1962 he traveled to Paris where he studied at The Sorbonne and on his return to England he will enroll in the Central School of Art and Design From london.

After finishing his training he accepts temporary jobs until he finishes and publishes his first work The Posy Simmonds’ Bear Book (1969), a modest book that will nevertheless get the newspaper editor The Sun I hired her to do a cartoon newspaper.

In 1972 he changes his head and begins to collaborate with Guardian where he will illustrate literary works and in 1977 he begins the publication of his first comic titled The Silent Three of St Botolph’s with which she will begin to earn a reputation as an intelligent and incisive author. In 1981 she publishes True Love where he makes fun of romantic comic magazines; fanciful and sweetened. At the same time, she makes a career as a writer and illustrator of numerous children’s and youth books with titles such as Lulu and the Flying Babies, The Chocolate Wedding, lavender either Fred which had a film adaptation titled Famous Fred which was nominated for an Oscar.

The editors of Guardian They offer you a fixed space to make a self-conclusive story. The deal is that you have 100 daily columns to complete the story. Simmonds he shuffled several possibilities, due to the limited space he had. Finally, he decides to combine text with comics, creating his own style where the text deals with advancing the action and the drawn sequences deal with the most important and impressive scenes. This is how it is born Gemma Bovey (1997) which will become his first graphic novel.

In his next work entitled literary life (2002-2005), the author looks at the world of writers and literary publishing. Later, she will repeat the outline of her first graphic novel with the work titled Tamara Drew (2007) that will open the doors to a more mainstream audience. Both will be adapted to the cinema, starring – curiously – by the same actress; Gemma Arterton. The latest contribution to this trilogy of female protagonism is Cassandra Darke which appeared in 2018.

The Spanish edition of the literary world is in charge of Salamander Graphic which does a very good job. The book is in hard cover, it has an excellent size, it is well printed and it has a fairly adequate type of paper. Perhaps it suffers from the lack of some introductory text, although it includes a concise biography of the author at the end of the album. Its price is the usual in this type of products.

the literary world from Posy Simmonds shows us that the British author is one of the most important personalities of European comics.

Far from her graphic novels with a female lead, the English author knows how to dissect the cultural environment of her surroundings in an exact, acid, funny and tender way. Her gaze perceptively rests on all the actors that are part of the business, of the environment of British letters and with her stories she shows us that her obsessions, her fears, her aspirations, her vices and her sins are global . Not only of the literary world but of humanity as a whole. She reflects to us in a manifest way that we all share the same flaws and that we all achieve the same Pyrrhic victories. Simmonds it is always there to show it to us and it does so, moreover, in a delightfully faithful, clairvoyant and delicate way.

The best

• The author’s shrewd and entertaining sense of humor.

• The variety of styles used in the work.

• The universal nature of the small stories it contains.

Worst

• If it is read in one sitting it can produce a certain embarrassment. Take in moderate doses.