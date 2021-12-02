the «little brother» Chris suspended from CNN – Corriere.it

from Massimo Gaggi

The conductor kicked out for supporting former Governor Andrew, overwhelmed by sexual scandals

NEW YORK – After Andrew’s forced resignation as governor three months ago, now there Chris’s suspension from CNN could mark the end of the Cuomo saga: the Italian American family that gave America a beloved governor, Mario, who could have become president of the United States, while one son dominated New York State politics for ten years with the other becoming the most popular host of the famous US TV network.

Never loved by the Democratic Party for his rude, sometimes brutal way, of doing politics, Andrew Cuomo had become very popular a year and a half ago, for his empathetic way of talking about the pandemic to Americans. CNN had taken advantage of this by organizing television conversations between two brothers, when Chris, infected and feverish, was broadcasting, isolated, from the basement of the house. That America that looked at them with sympathy is no more: Andrew was swept away by a series of sex scandals that suddenly emerged. Chris now sees his television career shattered by the help given to his brother in the months he tried to survive the inquiries about him.

Long embarrassed, accused of being his brother’s adviser, already in August Chris had defended himself with his audience: “I behave like a brother, not a councilor. Never called any other reporters to talk about Andrew. ‘ The investigation of the New York prosecutor Letitia James (now a candidate for the office that belonged to two Cuomo’s) has denied him twice. The first by pointing out that Chris had attended the meetings of the governor’s team dedicated to finding a defensive strategy. The anchorman had admitted, had apologized to spectators and the company repeating that he had not investigated.

He had violated the rules of conduct of CNN, but was forgiven in consideration of the extraordinary political circumstances of the case. The network could not, however, avoid intervening when the investigation revealed that Chris had tried to find out what other newspapers (especially the site Politic and the magazine New Yorker) they were preparing to write about Andrew’s case and on the women who accuse him. With the editors in revolt and Chris attacked by the liberal press, from Atlantic to the New York Times, his bosses were forced to suspend him. Donald Trump rejoices (“great news”) who called him contemptuously Frido: a character of the Godfather symbol of weakness and ambiguity. Instead, the conductors of Fox, CNN’s right-wing opponent, solidarize, in their own way, with Chris (“he’s bad, but this time he’s right: loyalty to his brother and family comes before work”): they try to exacerbate the chaos in the opposing field.

End of the story? Andrew, a vindictive character, meditates reprisals and rematches and the CNN that had Chris the most successful host, could make him return when the waters have calmed down. Maybe it’s not the end of the story, but it’s the end of a success story.