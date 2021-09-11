The Little Fires Everywhere series starring Reese Witherspoon on Amazon Prime Video

On Amazon Prime Video in Italy the new series Little Fires Everywhere, produced and starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, it is now available in a dubbed version in Italian, after the debut on May 22 in the original and subtitled version.

Based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 novel, Little Fires Everywhere follows the crossed fates of the Richardsons, the model family, and an enigmatic mother and daughter who will turn their lives upside down. The story explores various themes such as how much secrets can weigh, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious force of motherhood and the danger that comes from thinking that only by following the rules you can avoid a disaster.

Cast includes Reese Witherspoon (Elena Richardson), Kerry Washington (Mia Warren), Joshua Jackson (Bill Richardson), Rosemarie DeWitt (Linda McCullough), Jade Pettyjohn (Lexie Richardson), Jordan Elsass (Trip Richardson), Gavin Lewis (Moody Richardson) ), Megan Stott (Izzy Richardson), Lexi Underwood (Pearl Warren), and Huang Lu (Bebe).

“Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington have led Little Fires Everywhere as talented producers, with their production companies Hello Sunshine and Simpson Street, as well as being extraordinary performers.” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “Together with Liz Tigelaar they have created the kind of exciting and exclusive TV content our customers love, perfect for Prime Video viewers around the world. There is a great deal of fervor around this show from fans of the novel. and, for this reason, we are very happy to announce its availability for Prime customers. “

“Our strategy at Disney Television Studios is to make deals with the best creative talent and there are no better allies than Kerry Washington, Reese Witherspoon and Liz Tigelaar,” said Craig Hunegs, President, Disney Television Studios. “Together with the Hello Sunshine and Simpson Street teams, they brought to life Celeste Ng’s spectacular novel that has already captivated millions of Americans. We can’t wait for all Amazon Prime Video customers to have the amazing experience of seeing ‘Little Fires. Everywher ‘”.

The series is produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, Kerry Washington’s Simpson Street and ABC Signature Studios, part of Disney Television Studios. Hello Sunshine and ABC Signature were partners for the post-production of the project. Liz Tigelaar (“Life Unexpected,” “Casual”) is the creator, showrunner and producer. Executive producers alongside Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington also include Lauren Levy Neustadter, Pilar Savone and Lynn Shelton. The author of the novel Celeste Ng is one of the producers.

Produced for Hulu in the United States, Little Fires Everywhere is distributed internationally by Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer & International division.

In a joint statement Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington said “At Hello Sunshine and Simpson Street, we are very happy to have Amazon as Little Fires Everywhere’s first international partner. Jen Salke and the Amazon team have shared a passion for this spectacular story with us from the very beginning, making Amazon the perfect place. for the international audience “.

Little Fires Everywhere is available exclusively on Prime Video worldwide except the United States, India, the Middle East, Africa, Russia and China.