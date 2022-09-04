The little-known kinship between Kate Middleton with Elle and Dakota Fanning – Revista Para Ti

The unexpected (and very curious) family connection between the Duchess of Cambridge and American actresses.

It’s fun to look for connections between celebrities: ex-partners we didn’t remember, friendships that transcend fiction and also the least thought of kinship ties. So we discover that Kate Middleton, Elle and Dakota Fanning They are cousins!

How the relationship between Kate and the Fanning sisters is explained

The Duchess of Cambridge has turned out to be a distant relative of the young American actresses. As published by the Ancestry portal, the mother of Elle and Dakota Fanning, Heather Joy Arrington, is direct descendant of King Edward IIIwho ruled England from 1272 to 1307. Kate’s mother, Carole Goldsmith, is, in turn, her great-great-granddaughter.

Ancestry He claims to have been documented in documents from more than 700 years ago, including baptismal and death certificates.

According to Michelle Ercanbrack, site spokespersonor “generation after generation, the lines we inquired into went right back to the King Edward III, proving that Elle and Dakota are direct descendants of royalty (…) They can be considered ‘lost princessesIt’s a long time ago. Is connection is very unique and rare”.