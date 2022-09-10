The Little Mermaid: When does it premiere, cast, trailer and more of the live action

The live action of The Little Mermaid It finally feels more real than ever. After several years in which Disney has generated wide expectations about his next big production of princesses represented by actresses in real life, he finally revealed his first preview at the convention D23 and with that, we review the most relevant details of the film.

When is The Little Mermaid released?

As the first official teaser announced, the film will arrive in may 2023. It is not yet known how the film will be distributed, but it would not be strange to see it first in theaters and then in Disney+.

Who stars in The Little Mermaid?

The cast of The Little Mermaid is headed by Halle Bailey in the role of Arielwhile Jonan Hauer-King will play Prince Eric. In the role of the villain, Melissa McCarthey will play Ursula and his nemesis, king tritonwill be borne by Javier Bardem.

Halle Bailey as the new Little Mermaid

The question about Who will be The Little Mermaid in Disney’s live action It was one of the most recurrent when rumors about the film began to circulate. Names like Zendaya or Chloë Grace Moretz were discussed, but finally, the R&B singer, Halle Bailey, from the duo Chloe x Halle, was selected for the role. Regarding her choice, director Rob Marshall assured that Bailey “possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence and substance, as well as a glorious singing voice.”

The first trailer for The Little Mermaid

The Disney D23 exhibition, dedicated to revealing to fans of the entertainment company’s franchises some of its most relevant news, was the space to publicize The first official preview of the live action of The Little Mermaid. The first comments have focused on the excellent special effects that –until now– can be seen in the film. The sequence concludes with the first image of Halle Bailey as Ariel singing the iconic song (translated into Spanish): ‘The outside, I want to be part of it’.