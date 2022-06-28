Entertainment

the little name given by Pique to Shakira in the intimacy

This time it’s the little intimate nickname that Pique gave to Shakira who leaked on the antenna of the program “Ya es mediodia”. Those close to the Spanish defender used to call his wife La Patrona. A funny anecdote when you know the image of leader of the former captain of FC Barcelona and his status as an influential businessman.

The Spanish show does not stop there since apparently the separation is not going as well as expected. According to Ya es mediodia, two men were arrested for persecuting the Colombian singer in the street and near her home. They were released for lack of evidence, but Shakira is considering going into exile with her children in Miami to avoid controversy and get away from the harmful context around her breakup.

While he is announced on the bench next season partly because of his very busy private life, Gerard Pique’s season promises to be very complicated and the preparation risks being somewhat troubled this summer.

Shakira and Pique continue to rock Catalonia after their split with little leaked details. Shakira’s intimate nickname was La Patrona for those close to Pique. A detail that says a lot about their relationship. After other controversies, the singer thinks of leaving for Miami with her children.

