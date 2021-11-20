The “little ones” Grimaldi at the Monaco National Day, between drone flights and celebrations – Corriere.it

Little Jacques, Alberto’s heir, also appeared in the court of honor of the palace. To support the prince who in 2005 took up the baton from his father Ranieri, today – National Day of the Principality – there are the sisters: Caroline and Stphanie. With his aunts, also Jacques’s sister, Princess Gabriella. Princess Charlne still very weak, a state of deep physical fatigue will not yet allow her to take part in the celebrations of the National Day. From the Palace of Monaco, two days before the start of the Saint Rainier celebrations which begin on November 17 in the Principality, even if the most awaited moment is still today, with the ceremony at St Nicholas Cathedral and overlooking the balcony of the princes, news had come that Charlne returned from her long period of treatment in South Africa would not be there for the duration of the long celebrations. A tour de force, between deliveries of honors, receptions for the Diplomatic Corps and moments of encounter with the elderly population of the principality. Cheered up by a gala concert and the surprise last night of the flight of 196 drones that crossed the skies of the enclave between France and Italy. The smile of the prince when the children raised their love letters to Mom Charlne in front of the crowd. The kiss of his sister Stphanie, for Alberto the brother to whom I have always been very close. (Text: Enrica Roddolo)