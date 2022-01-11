‘The little shop of horrors’ on stage at the Teatro Nuovo

Greedy, liar, arrogant and mischievous, Audrey II is the magical plant born from an eclipse of the sun capable of fulfilling all the wishes of poor Seymour, committed in a small flower shop in New York. But to do this, the vegetable greedy must feed on something very particular … The regional premiere at the Teatro Nuovo Giovanni da Udine, from 14 to 16 January 2022, The small shop of horrors, one of the most successful musicals of all time, arrives in regional premiere in a new, highly acclaimed setting.

Iconic, disruptive, electrifying, the show was born in 1982 from the creativity of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (an artistic couple who won Academy Awards, Golden Globe and Grammy Awards) starting from the 1960 film of the same name directed by Roger Corman. Since then, the global success of the Little Shop of Horrors – of which there are fifteen versions in different languages ​​- has never stopped. After having inaugurated his career in the musical with this show, Giampiero Ingrassia returns to interpret the role of the unfortunate Seymour in this new edition adapted and directed by Piero Di Blasio. On stage with him Fabio Canino, already experienced actor in the drama theater, who approached the musical with great enthusiasm for the first time playing the role of the owner of the flower shop, Mr. Mushnik. To join them in the role of Audrey the explosive Belia Martin, already interpreter of the acclaimed Sister Act. The cast is completed by Velma K, international Drag Singer (the plant Audrey II), Emiliano Geppetti (the dentist Orin), three choristers always on stage and an ensemble of four performers.

The musical direction is by maestro Dino Scuderi, highly appreciated composer of numerous works and choreographies by Luca Peluso; the sets are signed by Gianluca Amodio and the costumes by Francesca Grossi. The show is produced by Alessandro Longobardi for Viola Produzioni in co-production with OTI – Officine del Teatro Italiano and with Bottega Teatro Marche.

History

Based on the 1960 film of the same name directed by Roger Corman with newcomer Jack Nicholson, the musical Little Shop of Horrors debuts in May 1982 at the Works Progress Administration Theater in New York with music by Alan Menken and lyrics and libretto by Howard Ashman, for then move in July of the same year to the Orpheum Theater, one of the most important OffBroadway theaters. The production, directed by Ashman himself, received very positive reviews, winning several awards in both New York and London. After 2,209 performances, it is the third longest staged musical in the history of Off-Broadway theaters. In 2003 Little Shop of Horrors made the leap and made its debut at the Virginia Theater on Broadway, where it remained on stage for almost a year. In 1986 the film adaptation directed by Frank Oz obtained two Oscar nominations: best original song (for the song Mean Green Mother from Outer Space, which later became a hit) and best special effects. In Italy the musical was produced for the first time by the Compagnia della Rancia in 1989 under the direction of Saverio Marconi and then resumed in several subsequent editions. Now this authentic masterpiece returns to Italian theaters produced by Alessandro Longobardi for Viola Produzioni in co-production with OTI – Officine del Teatro Italiano and with Bottega Teatro Marche, where it is enjoying great success.

Ticket office hours during holidays

The ticket office of the Theater (via Trento 4, Udine) is open from Tuesday to Saturday (excluding public holidays) from 4.00 pm to 7.00 pm Tickets can also be purchased online from the website www.teatroudine.it and by accessing the portal vivaticket.com.

Important information for the public

We inform our kind spectators that, due to the Law Decree in force since December 24th, to enter the hall it is necessary to wear the FFP2 mask. Admission is allowed only to holders of a “strengthened” green pass, issued for vaccination or recovery.

We also remind you that, to ensure maximum safety for everyone, the spaces of the Giovanni da Udine are sanitized and sanitized in full compliance with the guidelines of the current anti Covid-19 legislation. A new generation system continuously draws air from the outside, guaranteeing its complete change in the room every 15 minutes. The vertical flow of air from the base of each chair towards the ceiling prevents each spectator from coming into contact with the air breathed by their neighbor. The efficacy against SARS-COV-2 of the technology used has been certified by the Sacco Hospital in Milan.

Appointment on Friday 14 at 8.45pm, Saturday 15 at 4pm and 8.45pm and Sunday January 16 at 5pm.