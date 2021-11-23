The little shop of horrors. The (ever) green musical featuring a plant

MUSICAL – Back on tour in Italian theaters for the 2021-22 season The Little Shop of Horrors, in the successful version of the Compagnia della Rancia. Florence, Rome and Bologna some of the announced dates. A show that, between large and small locations, will be in Venice on New Year’s Eve.

With The little shop of horrors back to the theaterauthor horror in key “Green”. Yes because, for those who still don’t know, this iconic and light-hearted musical has for protagonist a plant. Carnivorous, disturbing, spiteful, bloodthirsty and, from this year, in its Italian version, personified by a Internationally renowned drag queen.

THE SMALL SHOP OF HORRORS – A BIT OF HISTORY

The acclaimed 1982 musical, signed by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, And considered an authentic long running and boasts, in London alone, a palmares of over 2200 replicas. Not to mention the success achieved in overseas theaters and around the world. In September of this year, Broadway also put the title back on the bill, an irrefutable sign of the success of a musical that seems destined to never set.

The work is inspired by the namesake 1960s cult movie, directed by Roger Corman and with a young man Jack Nicholson to one of his first appearances. The film wastes parodies and quotes of: science fiction, “b” movies, thrilling, romantic musical comedies and much more. There is also a more recent film on the same subject, by 1986, signed by the director Frank Oz. Nominated for 2 Oscars, including the one for the best special effects, despite the huge costs incurred to produce it, the film did not win any statuettes, but instead obtained a huge commercial success.

The lucky musical will be brought back to the Italian stages Company of the Rancia, which not only re-proposes it as hers battle horse (the first edition was staged in 1989 under the direction of Saverio Marconi and remained on the bill for three seasons, awarded with the coveted “Golden Ticket”) but returns the mood in a sparkling and expertly renewed version who certainly does not spare himself in the use of color. Blood red aside, fun is guaranteed and you laugh a lot.

THE CAST

Giampiero Ingrassia gives body and voice to the clumsy Seymour, protagonist of the plot. It was in this capacity that Ingrassia made her first debut in the world of musicals, in 1989. In the role of the carnivorous plant we find Lorenzo di Pietro or Velma K, a drag queen of international fame, with an overbearing stage presence and a powerful voice. Fabio Canino, alias Mushnikinstead, he plays the owner of the plant shop where they work Seymour And Audrey, the young woman he secretly loved. Belia Martin, with an unmistakable voice, is finally Audrey that in turn she is engaged to the odd dentist Orin, personified by Emiliano Geppetti. The three choristers complete the cast Giovanna D’Angi, Stefania Fratepietro And Claudia Portal.

THE PLOT

New York, 1960s. Seymour Krelborn is the slightly clumsy shop boy in the service of Mushnik, owner of an unfortunate plant and flower shop now on the verge of closing. Seymour will save the fate of the trader in crisis, following an unwary purchase: a unique plant of its kind which, however, without his knowledge, is also endowed with strange powers.

The cumbersome presence of the plant, renamed by Seymour “Audrey II” in honor of his beloved colleague, will allow the clumsy boy to get the business off the ground, but at the cost of the life of some unfortunate person. Surprise ending.

INFO

The little shop of horrors

Theater season 2021-2022

based on the film by Roger Corman

screenplay by Charles Griffith

with Giampiero Ingrassia, Fabio Canino, Belia Martin

adaptation and direction Piero Di Blasio

production Alessandro Longobardi

for Viola Productions

in co-production with OTI – Workshops of the Theater Italian And Marche Theater Workshop

Rossini Theater – Civitanova Marche December 17, 2021

Toniolo Theater – Venice from 31-12-2021 to 02-01-2022

Verdi Theater – Florence from 07/01 to 09/01/2022

G. da Udine Theater – Udine 14-15 (double show) -16 January 2022

Alfieri Theater – Turin from 17 to 20 February 2022

Brancaccio Theater – Rome from 22 to 27 February 2022

Politeama Rossetti Theater – Trieste from 16 to 18 March 2022

Verdi Theater – Gorizia Thursday March 31, 2022

Theater alle Vigne – Praise Sunday April 3, 2022

Europauditorium Theater – Bologna from 9 to 10 April 2022

– calendar subject to changes and always being updated –

ONLINE TICKETS HERE: ticketone.it/piccola-bottega-degli-orrori

Buy now