The live action ‘Hercules’ will already have a hero and Ariana Grande will be part of the cast

The Disney film that blew us away in 1997 with its special version of Greek mythology, ‘Hercules’, is all set to make its big comeback on the big screen after a quarter of a century. And it is already being rumored who could be the actor to give life to the protagonist.

The modern vision of Hercules is in the hands of the talented brothers behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Joe and Anthony Russo. But that’s not all, because talented screenwriter Dave Callaham, best known for taking us on action adventures like ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings’ and ‘The Expendables,’ also joins the party.

And if you needed more reasons to get excited, according to Daniel Richtman’s sources, Guy Ritchie will take over the directing reins in this exciting mythological journey.

Who will be the hero in the live action of ‘Hercules’?

And now let’s talk about the actors who will surely steal our hearts. Taron Egerton, the same guy who got us clapping like crazy playing Elton John in ‘Rocketman’, will play Hercules, but that’s not all, the impressive Ariana Grande, who is set to stun us as Glinda in the film. Also ready for. Adaptation of the musical ‘Wicked,’ will be the lovable Megara.

And just in case you thought we’ve exhausted all the surprises, here comes the real banger: Danny DeVito is back! Yes, the same guy who made us laugh as Philoctetes in the 1997 animated version of ‘Hercules’ will return to reprise his role as the satyr Phil in this exciting new live action adaptation.

The Russos are clear that the project will be very different from Disney’s previous live action adaptations. No copy and paste here. Instead, they will be inspired by the dynamic and addictive format of TikTok, the place where we all have wasted hours of our lives. Joe Rousseau explains this to us:

“The audience is more familiar with TikTok, right? We know what they expect from music in terms of style and emotion. That’s what’s exciting and what inspired us to push the boundaries of modern music a step further. “