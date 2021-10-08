the live-action with Emma Stone is as bad as we wanted

Get your Cruella out

But the wonder of this unusual live-action, which tends to make us almost forget the dimension in which it was conceived, lies in the acuteness of not intervening in the same criticism that any spectator, especially Disney lover, could have advanced. Cruella, right from its initial sequence, it makes explicit the completely unmanageable nature of its protagonist. The tyrannical act, the intrinsic cruelty. Emma Stone dusts off the awe she is able to arouse, the one that of it The Favorite touches the nuances of the grotesque and the absurd, and that in the film by Gillespie instead dirties with a more innate and vain madness. And, even when the film tries to motivate the actions of its protagonist, when it highlights the plans and the reasons that gave rise to them, to pervade the whole atmosphere is still a sense of madness impossible to enclose. The insanity that is the very fabric of the story and, even more, of its characters.

Cruella not only has the privilege of being able to contain an original song by Florence Welch, but just like I, Tonya its director Craig Gillespie makes the film a carpet for a sonic enrichment where the music is a continuous atmosphere that dictates the irresistible rhythm of the film. An exciting work for what she managed to do with the protagonist Cruella, in which the only flaw is a totally anonymous photograph, which is a clear reference to the visual structure preset by Disney. Where fashion and talent meet, in an absolutely stylish and crazy film for costumes and malice, Cruella it is the rock and almost transgressive revenge that, just like in the opera, wants to bring forward a new world. An energetic look and a totalitarianism doomed to madness, which makes you want to bring out the Cruella that is in us.