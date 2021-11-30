The live apple tree: Jennifer Aniston in the cast | TV

And, star of The Morning Show And WandaVision, are some of the stars who have joined the cast of the episode in the last few hoursdedicated to the sitcom of the 80s

The third ABC television event produced by Norman Lear and Jimmy Kimmel will bring back the characters created for My friend Arnold (Diff’rent Strokes) and its spinoff, a series that had been produced by Lear through its Tandem Productions and TAT Communications, which were then merged to give life to Embassy Communications. The creators of the two shows were respectively Dick Clair in collaboration with Jenna McMahon, and Bernie Kukoff together with Jeff Harris.

Among the stars of the special will be Ann Dowd in the part of Edna Garrett, Jennifer Aniston who will be Blair, Gabrielle Union in the part of Tootie, Allison Tolman who will be Natalie and Kathryn Hahn as Jo.

In the part dedicated to My friend Arnold instead will play John Lithgow as Mr. Drummond, Kevin Hart who will be Arnold, Damon Wayans as Willis and Ann Dowd who will be Mrs. Garrett.

The apple tree it aired in the United States from 1979 to 1988 and told what happened to Edna Garrett, the housekeeper of the Drummond family, after accepting the position of tutor at Eastland School for girls. The protagonist looked after a group of female students consisting of Blair Warner, Tootie Ramsey, Natalie Green, Nancy Olson, Sue Ann Weaver, Cindy Webster and Molly Parker.

