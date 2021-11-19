the live broadcast from 8 on 19 November

Friday 19th November 2021 lovers of celestial bodies will be able to attend a truly magical show: a partial lunar eclipse. This is an event within an event as it will be the longest ever seen in the last 580 years. An event to mark on the agenda lasting about 3 hours and 28 minutes with the Moon being obscured by 97% of the cone of shadow projected by the Earth.

Partial Moon Eclipse on November 19th from 8.00

From 8:00 am on November 19th 2021 we will be able to witness a partial Moon eclipse. The phenomenon will be visible mainly in the skies of North America, South America And Australia, while it will not be very visible in Italy. Exception for the regions further north-west which will be able to enjoy the elusive phase of penumbra in the early hours of sunrise. The partial lunar eclipse is expected between 8:19 am and 11:47 am on Friday, November 19, 2021. For those wishing to enjoy this unmissable show from 8:00 there will be one Virtual Telescope live online with connections from America and Australia available at the following link.

The partial lunar eclipse of November 19, 2021 will be the longest in 580 years. The reason? The position of the celestial body that will be close to apogee, that is, the point of the orbit farthest from the Earth. Gianluca Masi, the scientific curator of the Planetarium and founder of the Virtual Telescope Project which will broadcast the live broadcast of the lunar eclipse specified: “it is since February 18, 1440 that there has not been such a long partial eclipse: the Moon will take almost three and a half hours to come out of the shadow cone, and even six hours and two minutes if we also consider the penumbra area“. A real record for a partial lunar eclipse, although Masi recalled:”on November 9, 2003, for example, a total eclipse occurred whose overall duration exceeded that of the incoming eclipse by about one minute. We also remember that in 2018 we witnessed the longest total lunar eclipse of the 21st century“.

Eclipse of the Moon 2021: will not be visible in Italy

Unfortunately, the partial lunar eclipse of November 19, 2021 will not be visible in Italy. According to information released by NASA, the peak of the phenomenon will be recorded around 4:00 in the morning in the United States of America, ie 10:00 in the morning in Italy. At 4:00 AM the surface of the celestial body will be obscured by 99.1%. The eclipse will therefore be visible only in those countries on Earth where it will be deep at night such as Australia, but also New Zealand and the entire west coast of the United States of America.

It is right to remember that this lunar eclipse is not the first of this 2021. Last May 26, in fact, a celestial phenomenon of this type occurred, but its duration was shorter. For this reason, the partial eclipse of the Moon of November 19, 2021 marks a record: it will be the longest since 1441. Finally, for all fans of celestial phenomena after the lunar eclipse we will also be able to attend one in the next few weeks eclipse of the Sun. The next solar eclipse, in fact, is scheduled for December 4, but also this time it will not be visible in Italy, but only for those who will be in Antarctica.