The LIVE transfer window: Lionel Messi already pushed out at PSG?

The dates :

France: June 10 to September 1, 11 p.m.

England: June 10 to September 1, 11 p.m.

Italy: July 1 to September 1, 8 p.m.

Spain: July 1 to September 1.

Germany: July 1 to September 1.

Belgium: June 15 to September 6.

THE RED DEVILS

FOREIGN TRANSFERS

The Cope newspaper announces that Lionel Messi could already leave PSG. According to them, the club’s management are planning to part ways with the Argentine at the same time as Neymar to move on to another chapter. His salary, in particular, would be a brake.

Credibility index: 1/5, almost impossible. Leo Messi is a commercial and sporting guarantee that PSG cannot afford to lose.

Tottenham have confirmed the arrival of Richarlison. The Brazilian leaves Everton and signs for five years in favor of the London formation. It will have cost nearly 70 million euros.

Olympique Lyonnais announced the return of the midfielder on Friday Corentin Tolisso. The world champion, who arrives from Bayern Munich, where his contract had expired, has signed up until 2027. Trained in Lyon, Tolisso, 27, started in the first team during the 2013 season /2014.

The English press insists: Chelsea wants to do everything to afford Matthias De Ligt. The Dutchman could leave Juventus, who are however betting on big ambitions: the payment of his release clause, set at 120 million euros.

The Independent evokes an interest of Juventus for Roberto Firmino. The Italian club would like to take advantage of the Reds’ interest in Rabiot to secure the services of the Brazilian player.

Manchester City will offer Kalvin Phillips. The Leeds player will undergo his medical examination today, according to Sky Sports. It should cost around 55 million euros and be committed for many years.

TRANSFERS IN BELGIUM