the Liverpool goalkeeper from ducks to muscles in the gym- Corriere.it

from Salvatore Riggio

Everyone remembers him for the mistakes in the 2018 Champions League final, now Loris Karius has returned to Liverpool: he does not play, but takes care of his body with intensive training

Only almost four years, it was May 26, 2018 in the Champions League final of his Liverpool against Real Madrid in Kiev (Merengues win 3-1), Loris Karius’s ducks went around the world. They paved the way for Bale’s double, still in search of rebirth today, and for the Blancos’ 13th triumph in the top continental competition.

Today things have changed. Certainly not on the pitch, given the other ducks committed between 2018 and 2021 with the shirts of Besiktas and Union Berlin which have now put him on the sidelines of European football. So much so that he returned to the Reds, but without being in Jurgen Klopp’s thoughts: he is not part of our plans, he knows – said the German coach -. He is not doing anything wrong. In fact, he also trains very hard and in good shape, but we have already made a decision. We wish him to find the best accommodation he deems for himself.

Now pictures of his are making the rounds of the web physicist transformed. Karius is training to be ready for a new experience, even if now his engagement of almost 80 thousand euros a week is blocking a possible negotiation. On social media, the Reds goalkeeper, who never mentally recovered from those mistakes in Kiev, shared one personal post-workout photo, in which his physique transformed: An afternoon well spent, he wrote as a caption.

It must be said that Karius has no problem keeping fit. Indeed, as Klopp explained in the past, he works hard to relaunch himself and have another opportunity to forget that nefarious, sporty speaking, May 26, 2018.