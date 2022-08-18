The lives of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt influenced Mr & Mrs Smith

In 2005, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt starred in the action film directed by Doug Liman. It is said that this shoot was the one that ended the romance with Jennifer Aniston.

2005 was a difficult year for Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. The most beloved couple of all Hollywood began to put an end to a romance that everyone talked about and everyone idealized. The most coveted actors in the environment who had started dating in 1998 had a breaking moment in their bond. Which was? The shooting of Mr & Mrs Smiththe feature film directed by Doug Liman.

It is said that it was this film that not only definitively influenced the link between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Anistonbut also served as a starting point for the story with Angelina Jolie and the birth of “Brangeline”. In Mr & Mrs Smith, Jolie and Pitt They played a married couple who kept their true work activity a secret: they were both spies. It was not until they had to eliminate each other that everything was revealed and the couple exploded.

The striking thing is that, in addition to the way in which this film interfered in the life between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, the marriage of these actors also had its direct impact on the film. As he told production designer Jeff Mann in an interview with Look who I foundthe design of the house in which the protagonists of Mr & Mrs Smithwhich he defined as “the place where you pour all your resources and ideas, instead of your relationship, because you can’t communicate honestly”owes a lot to Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston.

“Brad Pitt He said, ‘You have to come to our house, Jeff. See the house we have with Jennifer in Bel Air’”, recalled the production designer. Back then, Brad Pitt He was recovering from an injury to his Achilles tendon caused during the filming of Troy. “We were spending a lot of money to build this important set”he pointed Jeff Mann. “So I went to Brad’s house and it was perfect: antiques, a shiny piano, white walls… Everything to the absolute maximum of… The most sophisticated taste of the moment that money could get. Very cute, somewhat minimalist. Each ending took your breath away. With interesting furniture of all these… Jean Michel Frank and all those avant-garde French designers”revealed.

+ The reconciliation between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

After the divorce between Brad Pitt and Angelina Joliethe followers of the protagonist of The fight Club soon began to encourage a reunion with Jennifer Aniston. Although no real approach has been confirmed yet, at the 2020 SAG Awards there was an approach that went viral. After what Brad Pitt won the award for Best Actor for Once upon a time… in Hollywoodthey were seen conversing in the backstage and the photos went around the world. If they recently reconciled Ben Affleck and J.Lo (and they even got married!), why not think that Pitt and Aniston could you do the same?