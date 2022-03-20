The livestock ‘Tinder’: an app for businesses in the sector | Innovation

Technology in the sectors was boosted by the pandemic and livestock was no exception to these changes. Previously, taking the cattle to the plaza, fair, auction, delivering it to a commission agent or selling it directly by word of mouth were the usual ways of selling for ranchers.

2020 accelerated this transformation of the sector. Given the restrictions on mobility due to covid-19, this market had to use digital tools to continue selling your product.

This is how virtual auctions gained popularity and allowed the growth of these technologies to be promoted.

“The benefits they brought demonstrated, even more, their importance after the reopening after confinement, since their use continued to increase.”, argued the founders of SEV Mercado Ganadero, an application that allows vendors in this sector to do real business, seven days a week, from their farms and comparing profitable offers.

“Additionally, it allows producers and marketers to save on transportation costs, negotiation times and avoid the loss of weight of animals, among other multiple benefits”, indicated the creators of the app.

For the founders of this virtual market, the objective, in addition to contributing to the sale of livestock products, “is to promote a more profitable, efficient, traceable and environmentally sustainable trade”.

How was the app created?



The creators of ‘SEV Mercado Ganadero’ worked together with businessmen and users to find a solution to the problems that traditional marketing brought them, such as higher costs and time, having to move the animals, incurring weight loss and stress of the same, the possibility of not getting a buyer or seller.

In addition, access to the main city ​​squares from remote areas and the time these journeys take, “Obstacles that have been solved in other industries with the use of technology, but that in this sector had not yet been possible,” say the founders of the platform.



That’s how it works

The algorithm by which this application is governed “works similar to that of Tinder”, the programmers clarified.

The ‘connect rancher’ technology, a matchmaking algorithmor buyer-seller matching, allows interested parties to connect with potential suppliers or buyers nationwide who are looking to negotiate the same type of animal, breed, quantity and price, and a few kilometers away around their farms.

“It is not easy to get a buyer and a seller with equal interests in a lot of cattle to coincide at the same time, price and place. There are many variables that affect the marketing process, but with this technology we manage to reduce the time it takes to find that ‘match’, while avoiding unnecessary travel”, explains Luis Miguel Celis, co-founder of SEV.

To date, 12,000 registered ranchers are already registered. In February alone, more than 1,200 new registrations and 249 offers with 3,758 animals were achieved, which represented a market value of more than 8,000 million pesos.

Currently, the application is used throughout the national territory by producers and buyers of beef, dairy and dual-purpose cattle.

“One of the most recent updates of the app allows the trade of new categories of livestock, including buffaloes, horses, sheep, goats and pigs,” added Celis.

Additionally, it offers a public tool to consult the national market prices, allowing farmers to stay informed and facilitating price setting at the time of marketing.

In 2022, SEV aims to become the largest livestock market in Colombia, with more than 50,000 active users.

JULIANA PEÑA