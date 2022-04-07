The Local Police will control who has a fever at events and beaches

The three places where the mask will continue to be mandatory

Its official presentation will take place in May within the framework of a European summit on the fight against pandemics.

A drone to control covid

The new drone, which joins the Local Police drone unit as its most advanced device, is designed, initially, to fight against covid. In fact, it is part of the European project Stamina, focused precisely on this purpose. So, you can detect people with fever in the crowdsuch as in a mascletà, in the disembarkation of people from passenger ships or cruise shipsor on the beaches.

However, its equipment allows many other functions, such as searching for people, mainly in open spaces such as the Devesa forest or the old riverbed.





Also, it can be very useful in location of bird nests in the Devesa-Albufera, to the point of being able to make a map with the nesting points and help to better control and protect them.

The device in question has a global cost of 4,000 euros and a working autonomy, based on batteries, which brings its efficiency closer to that of a helicopter, whose cost is much higher.

“We are in the testing phase within the European Stamina project to fight the pandemic. We have had the bad experience of the coronavirus, but at the same time a lesson to test a series of tools such as this type of drone,” explained the mayor of the Local Police Miguel Bavaria.

The next step will be to test the device on May 17 in the port of Valencia simulating different scenarios, such as large bottles or landings of people. It is about checking distances and temperatures so that the drone is effective in each situation and time of year. “It is a very complete tool that can be used for many purposes”, reiterated Baviera, who assures that on a day-to-day basis there will be surveillance of l’Albufera, poaching, the beaches, the riverbed, or the Devesa fires, objectives that are already being achieved with the body’s drone unit. With this new device precision is provided, but “the use is continuous”.

The Councilor for Citizen Protection of the Valencia City Council, Aarón Cano, explained, in fact, that this drone brings more sensitivity to the drone unit. “That is the pandemic situation is very striking, but we are also going to use this drone to search for people, with a camera 20 times more sensitive than the ones we have now.” Cano has also talked about the environmental aspect, controlling the nests and the number of hatchlings. “It will be possible to map the entire Albufera, which demonstrates the capabilities that new technologies give us.”