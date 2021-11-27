the location is a mystery

Squatting with your hands over your eyes and your body covered in ropes. Thus appeared to the researchers the mummy of a man who died 800 years ago, found in a coastal area not far from File in Peru. Archaeologists believe it dates back to a pre-Columbian culture that developed between the Andes and the Pacific coast. The mysterious position and the ropes that wrap the body are of considerable interest to researchers: at the moment the hypothesis is that it could be a funeral rite.

“The main feature of this mummy is that the whole body is tied with ropes and has hands covering the face, which would be part of a funeral ritual,” explained Van Dalen Luna, of the University of San Marcos, to head of the team of archaeologists who found the find and is now studying it. “Now the radiocarbon examination will give more precise information on the age” of the mummy, mysteriously tied with ropes and with her hands covering her face. The burial from which it was extracted also contained ceramic objects, stone tools and the remains of some plants.

