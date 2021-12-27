the location of Boga, where and how much he will play – SOS Fanta

Tomorrow is the day for medical examinations Jeremie Boga with Atalanta. Then the signatures on the contracts and the official status of the operation will also arrive. A deal worth 22 million plus 2 bonuses. The attacker will sign and then leave for the Africa Cup of Nations, as he was summoned from the Ivory Coast. Gasperini will therefore see him again in February, not immediately. Then he will be able to insert it in his Atalanta, as a true wild card. For fantasy football this is important news, waiting for tomorrow’s medical examinations we begin to see how the Goddess can play. Gasp wanted it because he needed a right foot wing. Many wonder: where does an attacking winger put him?

There are several assumptions on the table. Meanwhile, Atalanta’s form is apparently a 3-4-2-1, but it changes a lot depending on the matches and the players. Sometimes there is Muriel who starts wide to the left, sometimes Zapata also widens. Pasalic often throws himself in to do the false nueve, Malinovskyi starts from the central position or from the wing, Ilicic sometimes plays right on the wing line forming a chain with Hateboer. In short, from a tactical point of view there is much more than just the numbers and the form. In this tactical context Boga is a pawn that was missing. Because he can spread out on the left, form a pair with the left-handed winger and create superiority on that side, thanks to his dribbling. Clearly, as for all the players made available to Gasperini, it could take some time to adapt to the best. From a tactical point of view and beyond. But he already knows Serie A very well and a perfectionist like De Zerbi worked.

Gasperini will be able to consider Boga as an attacker, a player for the trident. There are basically two options. Zapata is untouchable, so he is at the center of the department. Behind him can act Boga with one of the other offensive players. There may therefore be – from the beginning or the race in progress – both a trident with Boga, Zapata and one between Pessina and Pasalic, perhaps starting from the center-right with Jeremie on the left. Or Boga, Zapata and one between Malinovskyi and Ilicic, certainly a more offensive hypothesis. But that could allow Gasp to make a “pure” trident, therefore with two wide attackers and one in the center. More difficult to see Boga, Zapata and Muriel together from the beginning, in this sense it is an alternative to Luis. Although the Colombian hasn’t often played alongside Duvan.

The Ivorian also allows Gasperini to play with a 4-2-3-1 if necessary, even if hardly from the first minute. Yes, because many of these hypotheses, including the one mentioned above, are especially valid during the game. With the five changes the substitutions are decisive and the Atalanta coach often uses them in the second half. In this sense, Boga becomes a not just wild card. Initially it can be used above all in this way, as a substitute. And the fantasy coaches know it well, there are those like Muriel who have often been used in this way. Boga will often be able to take a vote. But it will not guarantee a permanent place in fantasy football. And Gasperini will have many options, even surprising ones. There is therefore not a single player who will have less space after the arrival of Boga. A definitive answer in this sense can be given at the end of the transfer market, someone like Miranchuk for example should leave.

