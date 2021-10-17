News

The locations of the TV series “Murder in Easttown” with Kate Winslet

The TV series “Murder in EasttownStarring “Titanic” actress Kate Winslet, tells the story of the detective, Mare Sheehan, of a small town in the American province who investigates the murder of a girl. Terraced wooden houses, long dark and desolate streets, woods where the young people of the community gather and a lot of degradation are the background to the seven episodes of the mini-series which, for those who have followed it, is very reminiscent of the mood of “Twin Peaks “.

Places that certainly do not make you want to go and visit them, yet we are sure that their noir charm will attract fans of the genre. Is there really a town called Easttown? The places where the series was set are those in the province of Pennsylvania, an area in the suburbs of Philadelphia, in Chester County, where the creator of the series, Brad Ingelsby, was born and knows very well.

There Police Station where Mare works is actually the old Fleetwood Street train station in the town of Coatesville, also in Chester County, about 60 kilometers west of Philadelphia. And it is also here that there is also the gym (actually there were two locations, the Coatesville Intermediate School and the South Brandywine Middle School) of the high school where Mare once played basketball and, for having contributed to the victory of the local team, the Hawks, 25 years earlier, has since been nicknamed “Lady Hawk”.

Many scenes, in fact, were shot in nearby Delaware County, also called “Delco”, east of Chester, including the town of Aston. And it is in these parts that the set used to find the body of the dead girl is found, the Chester Creek, a tributary of the Delaware River. The typical isolated log home where the dead girl lives is in Chadds Ford, Delaware County, and is a private home built a century ago.

The woodland scenes were instead shot in Philadelphia, inside the Wissahickon Valley Park, where there is another stream, the Wissahickon Creek, perhaps used for some shots.

The Easttown cottages where Mare lives with her mother, daughter and grandson (born from the suicidal son), where the other members of the community also live are those in the suburb of Philadelphia or Roxborough, north-west of the city.

That of Mare in particular really exists and is located in Wallingford, a small community in Delaware County about 15 km from Philadelphia, as well as the house of ex-husband Frank which is just behind that of the ex-wife. According to local media, the owners of the houses have complained about the crowd of onlookers who, since the TV series came out, have peeped into their driveway.

The bar where Mare meets the newly moved teacher Richard Ryan (Australian actor Guy Pearce with whom Kate Winslet previously starred in the series “Mildred Pierce” which won five Emmy Awards in 2011, including two for best actress, as well as a Golden Globe in 2012), is Ogden’s American Legion from the outside, while for the inside the Star Hotel bar in Marcus Hook was used as a set.

suburb-philadelphia-location-murder-easttown

The suburbs of Philadelphia, set of “Murder in Easttown”

