the lockdown from Covid blocks the port, transport haywire. Problems also for Tesla

The main terminal airport in the world is blocked due to the will of the Chinese authorities to hardly fight every small outbreak of coronavirus with a lockdown that risks upsetting logistic chains. For some, globalization as we know it may be coming to an end

Andrea Tartaglia





@

andrea_tarta – Milan

The “zero Covid” strategy decided by the Chinese authorities is blocking the port of Shanghai, creating chain problems in maritime transport, which are reflected in the supply of raw materials. A problem that also affects the auto sector, with Tesla in difficulty – most of the new cars being delivered in Europe come from China – and problems with semi-finished products and raw materials, especially those needed for vehicle electronics. Beijing has chosen the path of hardly fighting the slightest hint of a Covid-19 outbreak, with generalized quarantine and lockdown of entire cities. Including Shanghai, a megalopolis with 30 million inhabitants that hosts the world’s main maritime terminal, a port that in 2021 saw 47 million Teu handled (the equivalent size of 20-foot containers) and which pays heavily for the lack of homebound workers . An element that is about to trigger another wave of problems on supply chains between Asia, the United States and Europe after those following the “container crisis” and the grounding of the Ever Given in the Suez Canal

“NEGATIVE IMPACT FOR THE WHOLE OF 2022” – In a highly globalized economy we have become accustomed to buying and using more or less complex objects produced thousands of kilometers away, whether it is a plastic detail or a refined microchip, most of this arrives by ship. This is why, like the classic “butterfly effect”, an event happening on the other side of the world produces large variations in the long-term behavior of a system. It is no coincidence that Jacques Vandermeiren, managing director of the port of Antwerp and second busiest in Europe by volume of container, comments for Bloomberg as follows: “We expect a bigger problem than last year, which will have a negative impact throughout 2022 “. To give an idea of ​​what is happening, the logistics analysis company Windward estimates that 20% of the more than 9,000 container ships in operation globally are stuck in the Shanghai roadstead waiting to enter a port.

TESLA: “LOST A MONTH’S WORK” – The repercussions are already being felt, with companies complaining of delays in the delivery of products and raw materials arriving from Southeast Asia. Tesla produces its electric cars in the United States and in China, the cars destined for the European market arrive from the giga factory in Shanghai, a dynamic destined to change with the entry into operation of the European factory built in Gruenheide in the state of Brandenburg near Berlin . Meanwhile, customers whose new Tesla is manufactured in China may have to wait longer than expected. Asked by Bloomberg, in fact, the Californian company said that it “lost a month of work”, the factory officially closed only a week but the assessment can include employees’ sick days, delays in the arrival of materials and the exit from the factory of finished cars. Continental, the second largest European manufacturer of car components, also cut its growth forecasts in terms of production for cars and light commercial vehicles at a value of between 4% and 6% compared to the previous estimate which envisaged a range from 6% to 9%.

“GLOBALIZATION COULD COME TO AN END” – What is happening in Shanghai, together with the geopolitical tensions deriving from the war in Ukraine, raises questions about the stability of the “globalized” production system as we know it. “This has accelerated the pressing need for supply chains to become more regional,” Lorenzo Berho, CEO of Vesta, a Mexican company that develops industrial areas and distribution centers, told Bloomberg. term”.