The lockdown in Austria, the peak of infections in Germany, the alert in the East: thus the fourth wave of Covid expands in Europe

Europe finds itself in the midst of the fourth wave from Covid-19. According to a WHO report for the first week of November, there was an upward trend in contagion in the European Union, with an increase in Sars-CoV-2 infections by 7%, while in the other continents – with the exception of Africa – numbers are stable or declining. Even with regard to deaths, Europe shows an increase of 10%, while in the rest of the world there has been a decrease of 4%. By analyzing the areas that had the highest weekly incidence rate per 100 thousand inhabitants, we see that in this case too Europe leads the ranking with 209.9 new cases. The report states that 249 million Covid cases and over 5 million deaths have been recorded since the beginning of the emergency. In this context, Austria has announced a tough lockdown for unvaccinated and the Netherlands is preparing to implement nationwide closures.

WHO | Covid-19 report on the spread of the infection in the first week of November

The situation in Europe

In the European Union, the emergency in Eastern countries is also worrying. In the ECDC map (European Center for Disease Prevention and Control), among the 27 EU countries in red and dark red we find Greece, Romania, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, Poland, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Belgium and Slovenia. All countries where very low vaccination rates are also reported. According to data collected by the ECDC, the European average of the vaccinated population in Europe is equal to 64.8%, while in Romania the percentage is equal to 33.9%, in Bulgaria to 22.7% and in Croatia to 45%. . On the other side of Europe, the countries west of Italy are largely yellow, such as France, which has only a small area in red, Portugal and Spain.

The situation in Italy

Again according to the map of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, Italy has only three regions in green: Sardinia, Molise and Valle d’Aosta. In red we find Calabria, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Marche, in addition to the autonomous province of Bolzano. In yellow we have the remaining regions: Veneto, Lombardy, Piedmont, Liguria, Emilia Romagna, Tuscany, Umbria, Lazio, Abruzzo, Campania, Puglia, Basilicata and Sicily. Roberto Speranza, Minister of Health, highlighted that “the Covid challenge is still ongoing”, adding that “Europe’s numbers must show us great attention. In recent days, the WHO clearly signals that in Europe there is a phase of resurgence of the circulation of the virus. We must insist on the priority investment we have made in recent months, the one in the vaccination campaign ».

The squeeze of Austria and the Netherlands and the peak of infections in Germany

Given the complicated Covid situation in Europe, with infections and hospitalizations in constant increase, some countries are considering reintroducing the lockdown in different ways. In Austria it was announced today, 12 November, the lockdown for the unvaccinated from next Monday – as in the lands of Upper Austria and Salzburg -, with the formal go-ahead which is expected tomorrow. The unvaccinated will be able to leave the house only for work, for basic necessities and to “take a walk”, as Prime Minister Alexander Schallenberg explained. There will be random checks. “We don’t live in a police state, we can’t and want to check every street corner,” said Schallenberg. The Netherlands is poised to reintroduce nationwide closures, with Mark Rutte’s government expected to make a decision on the matter today. And while Bulgaria has turned to the European Union for the activation of a civil protection mechanism aimed at receiving aid (including oxygen and respiration) from other EU countries, Germany has recorded a new peak in the last 24 hours. infections, with more than 50 thousand new cases. “We have to prepare for winter, the virus is still among us and threatens the health of citizens,” said Olaf Scholz, likely next chancellor, stressing the need for a new “great vaccination campaign” to convince more people to get immunized against Covid. In Germany, the vaccination rate is still below 70%.

Cover image from Ansa

Read also