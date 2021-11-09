The lockdown is triggered for the unvaccinated, and the Austrians run to get the dose

The Austrian government appears to have succeeded in trying to convince skeptics and waiters to get the coronavirus vaccine, using the hard line. From today only people who have had both injections and those who recovered after contracting the disease will be able to eat in restaurants, go to the hairdresser, participate in sporting events and use the ski facilities, others will not be able to even with a negative swab.

Race to vaccinations

And after the announcement of the squeeze last Friday, about 10,000 people received the first dose on Saturday and on Sunday, across the country, there were long queues outside vaccination centers such as the mobile vaccine bus in Vienna-Döbling, according to as reported by The Local. And in Tyrol alone, during the weekend, with 3,200 first doses, the number of new vaccinates has tripled compared to previous weekends, writes the Tiroler Tageszeitung. In total, about 32,000 vaccinations were carried out on Saturday, most of which were booster doses. Doctors have already given 213,000 vaccinations this week, the highest number since the beginning of August. With an incidence that has now reached 600, Vienna fears that Germany again this week may issue a recommendation on the inadmissibility of traveling to Austria, thus putting the upcoming winter season at risk. A total of 8,554 new cases of coronavirus infection were confirmed nationwide Sunday, a significant increase from a week ago when 5,684 new cases were reported. Above all, the number of hospitalizations in intensive care is worrying, where 365 of the 659 beds available are now occupied.

A ‘2G’ country

To bring down these numbers the chancellor Alexander Schallenberg made it clear yesterday that restrictions on unvaccinated will not be lifted for at least six weeks. “It will probably be a 2G Christmas,” he told the Kronen Zeitung, referring to the geimpft / genesen (vaccinated / cured) rule. The Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler he also said the restrictions “in all likelihood” will still be in effect even on New Year’s Eve. In addition to the restrictions for the unvaccinated, the Ffp2 mask is now mandatory in shops, museums and libraries. Violators of the new rules risk a fine of 500 euros, managers even 3,600 euros. Meanwhile, the Alpen Adria University in Klagenfurt has announced that it will deny access to unvaccinated staff and students from 15 November. “It is not wickedness but common sense that pushes us to this measure”, said the rector Oliver Vitouch, according to which “those who categorically reject the vaccine should ask themselves if the university is the right thing for them”.