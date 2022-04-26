the lockdown risk in Beijing puts the markets on alarm – Il Tempo





Filippo Caleri April 26, 2022

China frightens the world again. Not because of its economic power but because of the no longer remote possibility that its production system will freeze again. A stop that could lead to an upheaval of the world supply chain that is no longer sustainable by Western systems. The alarm went off yesterday. After the blockade of Shanghai, the hypothesis of the lockdown became concrete also for the Chinese capital, Beijing.

Finance, which always anticipates economic trends, has sensed the danger, has begun to sell financial assets and raw materials hands down. So yesterday was a strongly negative day for oil which plummeted to low prices in about two weeks, extending the decline of the past seven days due to concerns that the prolonged closures due to Covid in Shanghai (along with rate hikes of interest by the Fed in the US) can damage global economic growth and demand for barrels. After the increases driven by the Ukrainian crisis that sent prices above 120 dollars, yesterday the WTI, the black gold quoted in the USA, lost 4.20% to 97.8 dollars a barrel. The European one, extracted in the North Sea, the Brent, left 4.07% at 102.32 dollars.





A slowdown generated by the conjunction of the closure of Shanghai, where the authorities have raised fences outside the residential buildings, and by the possible stop to civilian life in Beijing, where many have started to stock up on food, fearing the lockdown after the news of some cases. “The tightening of Covid restrictions in Shanghai and fears that Omicron has spread to Beijing have destroyed confidence,” analysts explained.

Meanwhile, Chinese demand for certain types of fuel (gasoline, diesel and aviation kerosene) fell by 20% in April compared to a year ago, according to Bloomberg. All this caused the Asian stock exchanges to collapse with the Shanghai Composite losing 5.3% to 2,929 points and the Shenzhen Component Index down -6.1% to 10,379 points, at its lowest in almost 2 years. Fears were amplified by state media as residents were ordered not to leave Beijing’s Chaoyang district following Covid cases found over the weekend.

The drop in oil prices may seem like good news for consumers, forced in recent months to fuel costs never seen before, and to bear the increase in the prices of goods due to the increase in transport costs. The reflections of the downside will likely be visible in the coming weeks. But, as the blaze has not brought positive effects on household budgets, the sudden slowdown hides an even more lethal pitfall. That is, the blocking of the supply chain and the global supply of the planet’s production system. Which in unsuspecting times has preferred to decentralize the production of components and chips in East Asian countries. Globalization, which for years has kept inflation low, and destroyed jobs in the West, is now showing the bill.

The thought is turned to Chinese factories that employ millions of workers to build everything: from tires to mobile phone chips. And to the hundreds of thousands of containers crammed into China’s large logistics hubs, such as Shanghai, which remain on the docks pending the relaxation of the restrictive measures imposed on port cities.





Here, the great danger, which for now is only potential, is that China suddenly stops, putting the entire world economy in crisis, which now depends on its arms. The damage of the first lockdown is already evident now. Auto factories, for example, are failing to keep deliveries and order fulfillment because they lack chips and vital parts to build vehicles. One can only imagine the catastrophic effect on production in Europe and the US of an even more extensive and prolonged supply blockade.

For now it is a so-called “black swan”. An event considered by analysts and investors but difficult to achieve. However, this was the hypothesis of a world pandemic in 2019. So anything can happen.

It almost looks like the scene of Risiko, the famous board game in the 1980s. But if we want to play, we can also assume that our society, as we know it today, is seriously at risk. Russia with the war, and the simultaneous rise in energy prices, is importing inflation in Western countries. China, for its part, has the possibility to stop the international production complex by blocking supplies, due to Covid. It seems almost a strategy agreed between the two largest and most extensive nations in the world that have long been competing in the world to undermine the commercial and geopolitical domination of the USA. It is just a hypothesis of Risiko. A game. At the moment.