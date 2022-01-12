The lockdowns in China are putting global trade in an even greater crisis

The Chinese government’s decision to put entire cities in lockdown after the discovery of a few dozen positive coronavirus cases (the so-called “zero-Covid strategy”) is worsening one of the biggest crises that emerged in 2021: that of global trade, or more precisely of the “supply chain” (literally “supply chain”). The lockdowns, which are affecting cities of millions of people, have already caused the shutdown or slowdown of the production of international companies that have factories in China, and have aggravated the delays in shipping, on which much of global trade is based.

So far the “supply chain” crisis, due in large part to the lack of goods produced in China, such as microchips in the electronics sector, has caused a general increase in prices, bringing inflation to the highest levels for several decades in the main world economies.

In recent days, for example, the Japanese company Toyota and the German Volkswagen have had to stop production at their plants in Tianjin, a large city about 100 kilometers from Beijing, whose port passes about 1.7 per cent of Chinese exports. The decision of the two car companies was made after a mass test was imposed in the city on Sunday on about 15 million inhabitants.

Unlike other large cities, Tianjin was not put in lockdown, but the mass test was decided due to an outbreak in a school in which two infections due to the omicron variant were detected. Also due to a small outbreak, Volkswagen has also stopped production at another plant, in Ningbo, in the province of Zhejiang.

The South Korean Samsung and the US Micron, two of the most important companies in the world that produce microchips, are instead having several problems in their factories in Xi’an. The lockdown imposed in the city has in fact prevented people from going to work in many cases: the two companies have therefore had production slowdowns, even if they have not stopped it for now.

In Ningbo, however, the plants of the Shenzhou International Group closed for a few days, which supplies material for large apparel companies such as Nike, Adidas and Uniqlo. Other disruptions could occur in the coming days at the plants of Foxconn, the large Chinese company that produces smartphones and other devices on behalf of companies such as Apple, Samsung and Microsoft.

One of the most important factories is in Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan, where 103 infections have been detected. Here too, as in Tianjin, no general lockdown has been imposed, but only some restrictions and a mass test on the 10 million inhabitants.

Then there is another problem that could worsen the situation in the coming weeks, and that concerns the export system.

Already now, due to restrictions, some important ports such as Ningbo are experiencing delays in shipments, and things could get worse around February 1, Chinese New Year, when many factories usually close for about a week. In addition to slowing production, the closure of factories could cause further clogging of the ports that have to ship containers with Chinese products to the rest of the world.

According to Frederic Neumann, who deals with economic analysis in the Asian market for the bank holding HSBC, compared to the past months, the omicron variant could aggravate the “supply chain” crisis, given that in these two years of pandemic China’s centrality in trade world cup has become even more significant. The pandemic has made it clear how much consumption in Western countries depends on Chinese production.

According to Neumann, the restrictions on the omicron variant in the near future could create a huge disruption in the supply chain, which he called “the mother of all blocks in the supply chain.”

