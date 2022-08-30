the locker room can no longer take Cristiano Ronaldo, Chelsea ready to take advantage?

Zapping World Eleven The schedule of the blues for the 2022 World Cup

By Thursday evening, the transfer market could hold a surprise with worldwide repercussions with the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Manchester United star wants to compete in the Champions League but has not found a taker so far, prompting Erik Ten Hag to leave him on the bench and bet on more concerned elements.

The locker room wants to see Cristiano Ronaldo leave quickly!

But if we are to believe the information from ESPN, the whole locker room would be delighted to see CR7 pack up in the next 48 hours! A source assures that when the Portuguese wanted to leave in July, the majority of the locker room was delighted with the news, believing that the Portuguese had become a “pain in the heart”.

However, we still have to find a taker in this final stretch. While discussions are being discussed with Naples for an XXL exchange with Victor Osimhen, Cristiano Ronaldo could also bounce back at Chelsea. His agent Jorge Mendes would have revived Chelsea in recent hours to try to find an agreement according to journalist Nicolo Schira.