the locker room expects a twist for Cristiano Ronaldo

It was one of the soap operas of the summer on the Manchester United side. At 37, and only a year after his return to the north of England, Cristiano Ronaldo did everything to leave until the transfer market closed on September 1, in vain. One year from the end of his contract with the Red Devils, the Portuguese international should therefore honor his last year in the Mancunian jersey, before leaving free at the end of the 2022-2023 financial year. In any case, this is the story that seemed to be being written, but according to information from the Sunthe locker room wouldn’t expect that.

CR7 pushes again for a start

Indeed, the media explains that the team’s executives think that the former Juventus Turin will push to leave again during the summer transfer window. Since the start of the season, his coach Erik Ten Hag has only lined him up once in the Premier League. Against Real Sociedad this Thursday in the Europa League, he started, but missed the opportunity to shine in the 1-0 defeat of his team. The player himself would have indicated to his management his desire elsewhere, once again, for this winter. What to expect from the next turbulent weeks, and new rumors to arrive regarding his future.