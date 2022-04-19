The Logitech G923 has a discount below 330 euros

The flywheel is built in premium burnished metal with leather stitching as if it were a real car steering wheel, and the pedals polished to give a professional finish.

Everything is regulated by logitech-software that supervises that the current flows correctly through the flywheel motors, adjusting the voltage with millimeter precision and impressive realism.

With a most attractive design , this steering wheel offers a realism that few steering wheels will be able to transmit to you. You can literally feel the gravel or every corner thanks to the very realistic effect of Force Feedback. It connects directly to the wheel’s motor to convey realistic physics and produce higher fidelity responses in real time.

It is suitable and compatible for both Xbox, Playstation and computers. As we said, you will be able to control the most important parameters such as traction, engine torque, braking force, etc., all through the rotary control that you control. You will only have to download the Logitech software to make it work on your computer.

The brake pedal is also progressive, with greater precision. It mounts a progressive spring that simulates the sensitive braking response of a car, in addition to having a clutch, an important detail that not all these wheels include. And if you want to be amazed, watch out, because it also has an integrated rev indicator as if it were a real racing car.

In general, you will get a steering wheel that is up to the task, and although it is for Xbox One and has all its logos printed, it is also valid for the rest of the consoles and computers, so don’t think about it much longer and get it, because the offer that we bring you next it is to think about it.

Price in PcComponentes!

As we have already told you, the price of these flyers has risen exponentially in recent times. Finding them on sale is almost a miracle, and the fact is that the demand for them has risen exponentially thanks to the world of simracing.

In PcComponentes this steering wheel has a usual price of 399 euros, but now they have lowered it to 329 euros, which is the 17% discount. If you want to get hold of it, we leave you the link below, and you can receive it at home in just one day. So take advantage and get one of the most sought after models and now offered for a limited time.